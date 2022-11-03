Balboa Geolocation to Present POINTER its Novel Geolocation Technology for GPS-Denied or Degraded Environments at Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference November 7-9

POINTER is a novel, patented, highly accurate, real-time, 3-D geolocation technology for GPS-denied or degraded environments - indoor, underground, underwater, and metallic structures developed by Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and exclusively licensed by Balboa Geolocation for all fields of use globally

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Geolocation ("Balboa Geo") is pleased to announce its invitation to present its POINTER technology at Trimble's Dimensions+ User Conference November 7-9, 2022. The annual conference will be hosted by Trimble NASDAQ at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

Balboa Geolocation, Breakout Session Z-1381 "A New and Novel Technology for the Determination of 3-Dimensional Geolocation in Electromagnetically Challenged and GPS-Denied Environments", November 8, 2022 at Trimble Dimensions + User Conference.

The objectives for the breakout session include:

Objective 1 - create awareness of POINTER, a new geolocation technology and its capability;

Objective 2 - identify significant use cases for the POINTER system; and;

Objective 3 - describe the path to commercialization and launch of the POINTER system in 2023.

"We are pleased to be invited by Trimble to present our groundbreaking geolocation technology for GPS-denied or degraded environments at the Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference 2022", stated Joe Boystak, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman. Each year Trimble selectively features new and disruptive technologies at its Dimensions+ User Conference that are relevant to Trimble, the industries it serves, and its global customer base. "We are honored to have been selected by Trimble to present our POINTER technology", Boystak further noted. Trimble's connected hardware, software and service solutions connect the digital and physical worlds and unlock the value of industrial technology for its customers in multiple sectors on a global scale.

Please see links below to Balboa Geolocation Session Z-1381, and Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference 2022 Overview:

https://www.trimble.com/en/our-company/events/dimensions/sessions/session-catalog?search=1381

https://www.trimble.com/en/our-company/events/dimensions/overview

About Balboa Geolocation

Balboa Geolocation ("Balboa Geo") is an industrial technology company focused on the global geolocation market for GPS-denied or degraded environments. POINTER consists of easily deployed hardware (including, Transmitter, Receiver, laptop or tablet Base Station) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) serving public safety, defense, industrial and commercial sectors. POINTER is not dependent on fixed infrastructure, such as satellites and cell towers to enable its position, navigation, and orientation data. POINTER leverages first-in-class Magneto-Electro-Quasi-Static ("M/EQS") technology. It can provide highly accurate (within centimeters), 3-D ("xyz"axis), real-time position, navigation and orientation data for indoor, underground, underwater, and metallic environments where most other positioning and navigation techniques fail. POINTER can be easily integrated with other geospatial technologies for comprehensive and redundant solutions in all environments. POINTER, its SaaS and real-time data are designed to save lives, track high value assets, improve workflows and productivity, enable post-event analytics for training and education, and provide support for litigation and forensic analysis. POINTER was developed by Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) and exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use on a global scale. POINTER is expected to be commercially available in 2023.

