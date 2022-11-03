Rotary Club of Carroll Creek Hosts Battery Drop Off Event

Tens of thousands of pounds of lithium-ion batteries have been collected across the United States as part of this initiative

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek will host a battery collection event on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Triangle Motors (1790 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701) from 9AM - 1PM.

Individuals wishing to donate are invited to drive up to drop off any old, unwanted items that may contain lithium-ion batteries. Popular items that can be brought to the event include: rechargeable cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones, power tool batteries and/or any other rechargeable items with a lithium-ion battery.

If you are unable to remove the battery, you can bring the entire item. Any and all remaining data will be safeguarded and destroyed.

The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is proud to partner with Redwood Materials to offer this event to the community.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, visit carrollcreekrotary.org.

About the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek (RCCC)

The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is one of six Rotary clubs in Frederick County, Maryland within District 7620. Learn more: carrollcreekrotary.org

About Rotary International

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Rotary.org

