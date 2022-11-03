U.S. News - Best Lawyers Names Willig, Williams & Davidson Among 2023 'Best Law Firms' for Labor and Employment Law

Firm recognized for labor & employment litigation, employment law on behalf of individuals, union-side labor law, and employee benefits (ERISA) law

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pennsylvania labor, employment, workers' compensation, and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is proud to announce that it again has been named among the Best Law Firms for 2023, achieving national and metropolitan rankings in labor & employment litigation, employment law on behalf of individuals, union-side labor law, and employee benefits (ERISA) Law.

One of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States, Willig, Williams & Davidson is ranked among Best Law Firms 2023 nationally for labor & employment litigation. The firm also has been ranked Tier 1, the highest honor, in Philadelphia for employee benefits (ERISA) law, employment law on behalf of individuals, labor & employment litigation, and union-side labor law. In Harrisburg, the firm achieved a Tier 1 ranking for employment law on behalf of individuals and also was named among Harrisburg's best law firms for labor & employment litigation.

A program of U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, Best Law Firm rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process involving the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. The highest honor, a Tier 1 ranking, is based on a firm's overall evaluation, based on its clients' feedback, the high regard that lawyers in other firms in the same practice area have for the firm, and information that the firm provides to Best Lawyers via a survey.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firm ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer named among The Best Lawyers in America©. Attorneys are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. For 2023, 14 Willig, Williams & Davidson attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers, and firm partner Amy L. Rosenberger was named the Best Lawyers 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" in Philadelphia for labor law. The honor is awarded to an individual lawyer based on the overall voter feedback from their peers in their specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is selected as Lawyer of the Year for each practice area and location, making it a singular honor.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

