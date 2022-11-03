Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,516 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Correctional Service of Canada invites medias to the Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This annual ceremony commemorates the fallen employees of the Correctional Service of Canada that have lost their lives while on duty.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Arrival at 10:15 a.m.
Beginning of ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Church
5443, Lévesque Blvd East
Laval, Québec

The schedule of the ceremony is attached.

Please confirm your attendance by 4 p.m. Friday, November 4rd, 2022 via email Media.GEN-QUE@CSC-SCC.GC.CA, or by phone (514) 213-4802.

Program Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees, November 5, 2022

10:15 a.m.         Arrival at St-Vincent-de-Paul Church.

10:30 a.m.         Beginning of the ceremony which will be led by Louis LeBlanc, Regional Chaplain. The ceremony will consist of the Liturgy of the Word.

11:15 a.m.         End of ceremony and formation of the procession in front of Church.

11:20 a.m.         Procession of the Guard of Honor to the Cenotaph.

11:25 a.m.         Arrival at the Cenotaph followed by a minute of silence and a wreath laying by dignitaries.

11:30 a.m.         End of ceremony.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c7643.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Correctional Service of Canada invites medias to the Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.