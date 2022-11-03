Media Advisory - Correctional Service of Canada invites medias to the Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees
LAVAL, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This annual ceremony commemorates the fallen employees of the Correctional Service of Canada that have lost their lives while on duty.
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Arrival at 10:15 a.m.
Beginning of ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Church
5443, Lévesque Blvd East
Laval, Québec
The schedule of the ceremony is attached.
Please confirm your attendance by 4 p.m. Friday, November 4rd, 2022 via email Media.GEN-QUE@CSC-SCC.GC.CA, or by phone (514) 213-4802.
Program Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees, November 5, 2022
10:15 a.m. Arrival at St-Vincent-de-Paul Church.
10:30 a.m. Beginning of the ceremony which will be led by Louis LeBlanc, Regional Chaplain. The ceremony will consist of the Liturgy of the Word.
11:15 a.m. End of ceremony and formation of the procession in front of Church.
11:20 a.m. Procession of the Guard of Honor to the Cenotaph.
11:25 a.m. Arrival at the Cenotaph followed by a minute of silence and a wreath laying by dignitaries.
11:30 a.m. End of ceremony.
