OSPITEK and PRO-MAPP Announce Strategic Partnership; Combining Live Patient Pathway Visualization, Automated Dictation Free OR Reporting, and Enterprise Intelligence

With a shared commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology to support the delivery of best-in-class ASC experiences for patients, staff and care-takers, the recently announced partnership introduces an industry-first suite of proprietary, IoT and AI enabled, ASC management and OR reporting tools.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The strategic partnership between OSPITEK and PRO-MAPP combines, IoT enabled, live ASC visualization and communication tools with instant OR reports that are prepared for same-day billing with zero dictation. The efficiency of outpatient surgery centers will be immediately improved by this combined offering, which will maximize patient throughput, accelerate ASC revenue generation, and support the provision of an excellent patient experience.

Hospitals and ASCs must continuously assess the efficiency of their operating rooms and related resources. Efficiency considerations include avoidance of delayed case start times, operating room turnover, management of reported complications, staff, patient and care-taker communication, block scheduling, and more. Deficiencies in any of these areas negatively impact the profitability of ASCs and the overall ASC experience for patients.

To ensure a positive day of surgery experience, and the effective use of OR resources, ASCs need to be able to access detailed and accurate operating room and day-of-surgery performance metrics, easily produce required reporting, and instantly communicate critical information to all stakeholders leading up to, on, and after the day of surgery.

Without the right technology it can be challenging to coordinate all the factors for sustained efficiency; this is where the robust reporting, communication and care coordination capabilities of OSPITEK and PRO-MAPP come in.

The OSPITEK and PRO-MAPP platforms perfectly compliment each other and empower a, first of it's kind, comprehensive ASC management and digital coordination experience. The combined offering leverages cutting edge technology to streamline adoption, ASC efficiency, and most importantly support best-in-class patient experiences.

With live, fully interoperable, cross-platform visualization and communication tools, OSPITEK's proprietary platform, VIEW, enables the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI into the daily workflows of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals. Delivering live visualization, the VIEW platform aligns workflows across the entire patient pathway using a modular design, which keeps care teams on the same page, maximizes workflow efficiency, removes barriers to real-time communication, and enhances the patient, staff, and family member experience.

PRO-MAPP further streamlines efficiencies with the platform's unique ability to produce signed and coded operative reports immediately upon completion of the surgical procedure with zero dictation from the surgeon; a process that saves time, reduces staff burden, and readies the practice to bill for those services on the same day of surgery.

PRO-MAPP's CEO Bill Hartman had this to say about the partnership:

"For ASC's to be successful in today's market, efficiency has to be the premium. Efficiency is at the core of the OSPITEK platform and the information collected is used in a variety of value creating outputs. PRO-MAPP embraces this same philosophy and happens to have a very unique platform focused on surgical and device data combined with patient outcomes, something no one else is collecting at this level of detail. Combining these efficiencies between platforms is a true win for the customer and we are very excited to introduce the combined product."

With this combined offering, ASC's will be able to immediately improve the patient experience, save time and increase revenue.

About OSPITEK:

Interoperable with legacy systems for seamless adoption, OSPITEK's VIEW platform empowers ASC's with IoT and AI enabled live visualization, patient communication, and workflow management tools. The VIEW platform's modular software suite support surgeons and ASC's from the moment a patient is scheduled for a procedure, with support extending beyond the day-of-surgery. Driven by the patient's physical movement, the VIEW platform delivers real-time status updates to care-teams and care-takers via a fully digitized, cross platform, visualization experience.

About PRO-MAPP:

PRO-MAPP is an outcomes measures data platform that outputs engineered data reducing pain points for surgeon and practice. PRO-MAPP's experienced team will tailor the platform to your practice and surgical needs. Our high quality outcomes measures, automatic operative reporting, and enhanced revenue generating system will drive value, increase efficiency, save time, and increase revenue for you.

