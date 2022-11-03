Washingtonian recognizes 15 Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physicians as 2022 Top Doctors for infertility

SGF celebrates the 15 physicians from the Washington, D.C., metro area who have been recognized as Washingtonian's 2022 Top Doctors for infertility, as named by their physician peers.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly announces that 15 of the practice's physicians from the Washington, D.C., metro region have been named 2022 Top Doctors for infertility by Washingtonian. Nearly 3,000 regional physicians participated in Washingtonian's survey, ultimately nominating 1,900 colleagues in each of the represented 40 specialties. Washingtonian's Top Doctors list is referred to as "the region's very best," and is intended to help readers find the best medical care in their communities.

"As leaders in the field of reproductive medicine, the SGF physician team is committed to practice innovative, evidence-based medicine," shares Eric. A. Widra, M.D. "Having 15 SGF physicians recognized by their peers and the Washingtonian is an honor that highlights our dedication to delivering patient-centered, individualized fertility care."

SGF's reproductive endocrinologists (REI) honored in the Washingtonian include:

Paulette E. Browne, M.D.

Joseph Doyle, M.D.

Kate Devine, M.D.

Naveed M. Khan, M.D.

Eric Levens, M.D.

Michael J. Levy, M.D.

Shruti Malik, M.D.

Kimberly S. Moon, M.D.

Anitha S. Nair, M.D.

Jeanne E. O'Brien, M.D.

Barbara H. Osborn, M.D.

Andrea E. Reh, M.D.

Arthur W. Sagoskin, M.D.

Eric A. Widra, M.D.

SGF's reproductive urologist honored in the Washingtonian include:

Paul R. Shin, M.D.

"We thank our patients, peers, and the Washingtonian for their recognition and the trust they place in us," shares Dr. Malik, who provides patient care at SGF's Arlington, Virginia, location. "Every day, I feel privileged to be a part of a team like Shady Grove Fertility where we are all committed to supporting the needs of our patients, and most importantly, helping them to fulfill their dream of parenthood."

For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule an in-person or virtual consult with an SGF physician. A physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.

