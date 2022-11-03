CareTrack Health to Attend Georgia Academy of Family Physicians Annual Meeting in Atlanta
Patient adherence solution to exhibit at the event from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12
The CareTrack Health team looks forward to meeting many impactful physicians throughout the state who can implement our patient adherence platform to keep patients healthier”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a fully integrated patient adherence system, is proud to be exhibiting at the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians 75th Annual Meeting from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at the Galleria.
— CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills
Located at booth 32, CareTrack will use this opportunity to speak with Georgia physicians about ways to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and increase health screenings and preventive services. CareTrack provides a technology-enabled service to help physicians accomplish these critical objectives.
“The CareTrack Health team looks forward to meeting many impactful physicians throughout the state who can implement our patient adherence platform to keep patients healthier while benefiting doctors and practice staff,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “GAFP is a great organization, and we want to increase awareness of its members to help them provide the best care available for Medicare patients across the state.”
The GAFP represents family physicians in Georgia with approximately 3,200 members and comprises active, retired, and family medicine residents along with Georgia medical students interested in family medicine. The GAFP is Georgia’s only medical society devoted solely to primary care.
CareTrack’s patient adherence solution offers many benefits for its clients, such as improving out-of-office patient adherence, improving quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence, and generating critically needed new revenue for partner practices.
For more information about CareTrack Health, please visit www.caretrack.com. For more information about GAFP, please visit www.gafp.org.
