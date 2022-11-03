Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,323 in the last 365 days.

CareTrack Health to Attend Georgia Academy of Family Physicians Annual Meeting in Atlanta

Patient adherence solution to exhibit at the event from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12

The CareTrack Health team looks forward to meeting many impactful physicians throughout the state who can implement our patient adherence platform to keep patients healthier”
— CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a fully integrated patient adherence system, is proud to be exhibiting at the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians 75th Annual Meeting from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at the Galleria.

Located at booth 32, CareTrack will use this opportunity to speak with Georgia physicians about ways to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and increase health screenings and preventive services. CareTrack provides a technology-enabled service to help physicians accomplish these critical objectives.

“The CareTrack Health team looks forward to meeting many impactful physicians throughout the state who can implement our patient adherence platform to keep patients healthier while benefiting doctors and practice staff,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “GAFP is a great organization, and we want to increase awareness of its members to help them provide the best care available for Medicare patients across the state.”

The GAFP represents family physicians in Georgia with approximately 3,200 members and comprises active, retired, and family medicine residents along with Georgia medical students interested in family medicine. The GAFP is Georgia’s only medical society devoted solely to primary care.

CareTrack’s patient adherence solution offers many benefits for its clients, such as improving out-of-office patient adherence, improving quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence, and generating critically needed new revenue for partner practices.

For more information about CareTrack Health, please visit www.caretrack.com. For more information about GAFP, please visit www.gafp.org.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
email us here

You just read:

CareTrack Health to Attend Georgia Academy of Family Physicians Annual Meeting in Atlanta

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.