4K TV’s Market | Grow With a ~21% CAGR, Size ~ USD 600 Billion | Outlook 2033
4K TV’s market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 600 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~21% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements and rapid urbanization are anticipated to promote the growth of global 4K TV's market and help to attain a revenue of USD 600 Billion by 2033.
The recent market research analysis of“4K TV's Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033”by Research Nester delivers an in-depth competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global 4K TV's market in terms of market segmentation by screen size, technology, screen type, distribution channel, price rangeland by region over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the global 4K TV's market. These analyses help organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future. Additionally, the growth opportunities exposed by the market is poised to gain significant momentum in the next few years.
4K TV's market to find numerous growth opportunities on the back of decreased price of electronic goods, finds Research Nester
The global 4K TV’s market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the rise in the adoption of innovative technology in business, as well as an increase in IT expenditures. Moreover, increasing purchasing power, increase the demand for HD channels and reduction in the price of electronic goods throughout the world is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, Panasonic plasma TVs were estimated to cost USD 2,600 in 2012, whereas Hisense 65H9F 4K LED TVs were estimated to cost USD 590 in 2019.
The global 4K TV’s market is segmented on the basis of technology into Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) and Light Emitting Diode (LED). The Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period backed by a growing number of smart TVs and the launch of new products by manufacturers. In North America, LG Electronics showcased a 97-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV at CEDIA Expo 2022, the world's largest OLED TV. TVs with OLED displays offer the best image quality and thinnest screens ever created - offering the most stunning televisions in history.
By region, the Asia Pacific 4K TV’s market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2033. This growth is anticipated by technological advancements in television, rising demand for high-end electronics, and a growing per capita income. It was observed that China's disposable income per capita rose by 9% over 2020, to USD 5,200 in 2021. Additionally, the rapid growth of UHD set-top boxes in China and South Korea, as well as product innovation by manufacturers in these countries are expected to fuel the growth of the regional market.
The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the 4K TV's market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising of global 4K TV's market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 4K TV’s market which includes company profiling of Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Hisense, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba Corporation and TCL, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 4K TV’s market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
