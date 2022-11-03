Data Center Power Market Size is projected to reach USD 29.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%: Straits Research

The global data center power market had a revenue holding of USD 19.18 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America will command the leading market share, expanding at a CAGR of 3.87% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The processing of data generated by consumers and enterprise end-users necessitates developing and constructing mission-critical data centers . Fiber optic cables, broadband telecommunication access, or satellites connect data centers to customers and businesses. They consist of server-based IT infrastructures, networks, storage, and infrastructure for processing and storing user data. Data centers incorporate power and cooling infrastructure to provide highly available, highly reliable, and scalable services to end users.

Construction costs for a data center may range from millions to billions of dollars, depending on its location, capacity, and size. Regarding electricity, data centers are outfitted with transfer switches & switchgear, PDUs, UPS systems, generators, and other infrastructure. A data center's energy consumption is proportional to the number of servers it houses. Data centers store, distribute, and manage data and centralize essential IT functions and hardware.





Growing Power Outrages Drive the Global Data Center Power Market

A study by the Uptime Institute found that 78% of data centers experienced power failures in the past three years (2018–21) and that 75% of those failures could have been prevented. Widespread effects of power outages can be observed. This typically results in lost revenue and additional expenses. Software and networking issues are now the leading causes of data center outages, while power issues are less common. Data loss impairs the efficiency of businesses. Due to lost data, users and employees cannot access files and perform essential job duties. Network problems, hardware or software problems, power outages, cyberattacks, and human error can all contribute to data center outages.

Since many small and large businesses rely on the regular operation of their business and the security of their customers' data, data centers are becoming increasingly valuable. Additionally, some data centers are affected by natural disasters. These power outages have compelled facility operators to install redundant data center power infrastructure. To reduce outages and downtime, operators of data centers are implementing new power solutions. Amazon Web Services, for example, disclosed that it is developing its in-rack UPS systems to prevent and minimize outages and downtime. Market participants regularly devise solutions to reduce the frequency of power outages caused by various instances by combining monitoring controls such as dynamic resource control and viewpoint analysis. Hyperscale operators also use artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce energy consumption and prevent outages, enhancing the data center power market.

5G Growing Edge Center Investments Create New Opportunities for Data Center Power

5G network connectivity provides quick data transfer speeds for mission-critical communications. IoT, robots, and AI applications, among others, can all benefit from the extensive broadband capabilities of 5G Live TV, which enable fast connections. 5G provides a significantly higher connection density, lower latency, and greater bandwidth than 4G. With the development and expansion of 5G, edge computing, which brings IT and cloud services closer to end users and devices, is gaining popularity. Due to their proximity to end users and their capacity for processing, transferring, and storing data, edge data centers are smaller but can support a wider variety of applications. Edge computing is evolving faster than ever, and its implementation requires quick, intelligent responses.

Organizations such as American Tower and SBA Communications are actively pursuing locations for edge data centers on tower sites. Businesses would collaborate to establish Edge Data Centers and Cloud Solutions at carefully selected distribution centers. As data production increases, there will be a greater need for high-density racks and power infrastructures, such as rack PDUs of >10 kW and rack-level UPS systems, to support the additional power and IT infrastructure requirements. As a result of the need for data centers with more excellent power reliability and redundancy, more UPS systems and generators will be purchased. With more modular infrastructure options available, edge deployment will continue to advance the data center power industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 29.4 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Power Infrastructure, UPS System Capacity, Generator Capacity, Tier Standards, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Rolls-Royce, Vertiv, Caterpillar, Cummins, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics, Huawei Key Market Opportunities 5G Growing Edge Center Investments Key Market Drivers Growing Power Outrages

Regional Insights

North America will command the leading market share, expanding at a CAGR of 3.87% over the forecast period. This is attributable to the early availability and adoption of novel technologies and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, businesses, and government agencies. The region plays a significant role and is incumbent for each new technological development in the data center industry. The United States dominates the UPS industry in North America, followed by Canada. Hyperscale data center operators , companies, and government agencies have invested billions in data center facilities and redundant power backup equipment. As more buildings are developed as "green data centers," the need for efficient power solutions rises. And so, the rack power density of data centers has increased, necessitating the installation of additional electrical infrastructure and increasing investment levels.

Asia-Pacific will likely generate USD 9,831 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Due to increasing expenditures by colocation providers and hyperscale operators, Asia-Pacific is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets. The primary factors driving the Asia-Pacific data center market are the increasing number of internet users, the growing use of social media, the rising penetration of smartphones, the expanding acceptance of cloud services, and the need for businesses to switch from server rooms to data centers. After colocation providers, Internet and cloud service providers are the most prominent players in the Asia-Pacific data center market. Many cloud service providers rely on colocation providers to construct facilities to bulk-lease space.

Key Highlights

The global data center power market size is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By power infrastructure , the global data center power market includes UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, PDUs, and Others. The UPS Systems section will likely grow at a CAGR of 6.25 % and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

, the global data center power market includes UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, PDUs, and Others. The UPS Systems section will likely grow at a % and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. By UPS system capacity , the global data center power market includes <=500 kVA, >500–1,000 kVA, and >1,000 kVA. The <=500 kVA section will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030.

, the global data center power market includes <=500 kVA, >500–1,000 kVA, and >1,000 kVA. The <=500 kVA section will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a by 2030. By generator capacity , the global data center power market includes 0.15 MW, 1.5–3 MW, and >3 MW. The 1.5–3 MW section will likely grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

, the global data center power market includes 0.15 MW, 1.5–3 MW, and >3 MW. The 1.5–3 MW section will likely grow at a and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. By tier standards , the global data center power market includes Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV. The Tier III section is projected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

, the global data center power market includes Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV. The Tier III section is projected to hold the largest market share, growing at a over the forecast period. By region, the global data center power market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America owns the leading market position.

Competitive Players in the Market

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rolls-Royce

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Huawei





Global Data Center Power Market: Segmentation

By Power Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

By UPS System Capacity

<=500 kVA

>500–1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

By Generator Capacity

0.15 MW

1.5–3 MW

>3 MW

By Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In 2022, ABB Ltd. and Microsoft to collaborate and help accelerate global energy efficiency and carbon reduction progress.





