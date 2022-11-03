Operation: ADULTing™ proves just how modern our villages have become

Leveraging the power of Web3, Operation: ADULTing™ is providing real-world experience to young adults in the metaverse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many young adults are struggling to find their footing in the world, Operation: ADULTing™ offers an immersive virtual reality experience cultivating their interests in STEAM fields while providing transferable career skills. With the help of partners such as PATHFINDERS' Computer Science 4 All and heavyweights in the metaverse such as CONINVR's VR Networking, Operation: ADULTing™ provides a safe environment for young adults to learn and network with industry leaders in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to reducing consumption of real-world resources, this innovative organization connects budding adults from underrepresented and marginalized communities with mentors in their dream career fields for realistic insight on what their futures potentially hold.Reality television and digital media producer Martina Iwala is well aware of hardships faced having emigrated to America at a young age. "Mirroring the dawn of dial-up, young adults are using web3 as a distraction from real world issues, to find answers to life's questions or even just finding their tribe. Operation: ADULTing™ harnesses the power of human connection by creating a bartering system between 501(c)(3)s and for-profit counterparts. With the goal of genuine systematic change, we've gotta learn the machine. One way to learn the machine is to receive access to the parts, equipment, training manuals, etc. Getting access to the aforementioned involves opening a door or two which is why we value the ability to give these young minds a glimpse into their dream careers through our IRL: Day in the Life program. By connecting our participants to companies with leaders who have faced similar challenges to ours and are unafraid to share their "rookie mistakes", this provides both a realistic perspective to a world otherwise left unknown while also providing a chance for businesses to learn what future generations will consider valuable."Operation: ADULTing™ provides incredible opportunities for those with or without headsets while remaining one of the best kept secrets of the metaverse. Join them in New York City for our first annual Mixed Reality annual fundraising event taking place at CoExist GamingHouse on Saturday November 19th 2022 at 11am.Can't join us IRL? Consider supporting Operation: ADULTing if you're looking for a way to make a measurable difference in the world.To learn more about our activities, volunteering , donation tiers and to track your contribution, please visit our contribution page at https://www.operation-adulting.org With your help, we can build a better tomorrow.

Check out what we've been up to in 2022