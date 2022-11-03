Actress JESSICA RUTH BELL Turns Chaos into Views in New Original Movie Musical ‘1660 VINE’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Jessica Ruth Bell emerges as Emily in the new original movie musical, 1660 VINE, available for streaming and in select theaters on November 4, 2022.

1660 VINE follows a group of influencers as they take up residence in a famed Hollywood apartment building to pursue their dreams of social media stardom. Along the way, the aspirational residents confront questions of fame, influence, identity, and mental health as they navigate their influence and discover the difference between what is authentic and what is not.

Bell shines in the ensemble as Emily, the high school sweetheart girlfriend of Danny (Khemuni ‘Muni’ Norodom), who turns a bad situation into a viral sensation.

Bell was also thrilled at the opportunity to star alongside Pia Toscano, Lisa Loeb, and Chris Olsen, as well as work with the legendary Paula Abdul, who choreographed the project.

"Working on 1660 Vine realized a couple different dreams of mine, and for that I will always be grateful,” shares Bell. “Right after the first table read, production decided to write my character an entirely new song, turning my non-singing role into a singing one. Then when we got on set, Jonathan Prince made it a point that every single working day was a fun one, a safe one, and a kind one. And on top of all of that, I got to work with the biggest names I've ever worked with before - people I now consider my friends."

Bell has become known for her recurring roles as Wendy Kerby on Tim Heideckerls cult-followed comedy show On Cinema. She is also seen regularly by millions of fans on the viral Dhar Mann comedy videos on YouTube.

Up next, Bell will star in the holiday family film Aisle Be Home for Christmas (aka Big Box Christmas), which follows two exes that finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without mobile service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. Also coming soon, Bell stars in the rom-com feature As Real As You Make It, about a homeless man swept up in the lives of a manic B-Level Hollywood family.

With a set-painter mother and a prop-maker father, it was inevitable that this Los Angeles native found herself on-set at a young age. Bell first started performing in musical theater at the age of 10 and spent several years honing her craft before making the transition into film and television.

For more about JESSICA RUTH BELL visit: JessicaRuthBell.com
Follow on Instagram: @magic_jess_bell

For further info or to watch 1660 VINE visit: 1660vine.com

About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

