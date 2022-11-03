Governor Abbott Announces 4th Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference

November 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Music Office today announced the Fourth Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference to be held Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, in Fort Worth. Co-hosted by the Texas Music Office and Visit Fort Worth, the music conference will include panel discussions on Texas music industry development and conversations about potential statewide collaboration between certified Music Friendly Communities, as well as best practices that lead to increased music tourism and local job creation.

"Music is a big part of the Texas brand and culture," said Governor Abbott. "A vibrant music industry in communities across Texas not only adds to the quality of life, it is a competitive advantage, helping Texas to attract major capital investments, culturally diverse talent, and new jobs across industries. I thank the Texas Music Office and our Music Friendly Communities for sharing their knowledge and joining the conversation on continued economic expansion strategies for local music businesses, musicians, venues, and the music industry across the state."

"I am proud of the work that our certified Music Friendly Communities do on behalf of their local music industries," said Brendon Anthony, Director, Texas Music Office. "The Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will be a great event to bring them together, offering opportunities to learn from experts in the music industry and to collaborate with their fellow communities."

The conference brings together Texas cities, music educators, musicians, and music fans who aspire to keep the Texas music scene moving forward. Conversations will be led by music industry representatives from organizations including Sound Diplomacy, the Texas Music Office, the Texas Film Commission, and many more.

“Music is an important part of our local visitor economy and Fort Worth prides itself on being the first Music Friendly Community in Texas,” said Tom Martens, Associate Vice President of Creative & Branding for Visit Fort Worth and Director of the Fort Worth Music Office. “We are excited to partner again with the Texas Music Office on Texas Sounds & Cities as we aim to create an environment for music-friendly cities, venues, and artists to learn how we can further collaborate and keep supporting Texas music.”

The Texas Music Office’s Music Friendly Communities program launched in 2017, with Forth Worth being the first Music Friendly Community in the state. The program now includes nearly 40 certified Music Friendly Communities that are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth, including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin, and more.

Fourth Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference

November 9–10, 2022

Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth, TX

For a detailed agenda and to register for the event, visit:

https://www.texassoundsandcities.com/

Visit Fort Worth Media Contact: Tom Martens, Associate Vice President of Creative and Branding & Director of the Fort Worth Music Office, 817.698.7845, TomMartens@FortWorth.com

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities