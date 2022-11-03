New York State Department of State Long Island Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE LONG ISLAND REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

Perry B. Duryea Jr. State Office Building

250 Veterans Memorial Highway Suite 2A15

Hauppauge, NY 11788

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Long Island Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

WHO: Long Island Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday; November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.