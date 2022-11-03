Tickets Still Available for Lutheran Social Services First Color of Hope Gala on Friday, November 11
Lutheran Social Services of Southern California will Honor William and Audrey Dahlgren
We are truly honored to serve as the honorary chairs and encourage the entire community to attend in support of our extensive social services throughout Southern California.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William and Audrey Dahlgren will be honored by Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) - a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California - at its inaugural Color of Hope Gala on Friday, November 11 at the Marriott at California State University Fullerton.
— Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer
William and Audrey Dahlgren are considered Lifetime Achievement awardees as the most impactful contributors to LSSSC over the past ten years. Owner and founder of Airtech International in Huntington Beach, Calif., William Dahlgren serves as Chief Elder at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. His wife Audrey, a retired schoolteacher in the Palos Verdes Unified School District, is head of the Preschool Board where they carry the torch of family tradition among their children and grandchildren.
Longtime supporters Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer are honorary chairs while performer Mark J. Thomas will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
“We are truly honored to serve as the honorary chairs for Lutheran Social Services first fundraising gala and encourage the entire community to attend in support of our extensive social services throughout Southern California,” said Bruce and Debbie Dannemeyer.
Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs and case management, a food pantry, housing counseling, peer training programs and provides victim assistance to those who have experienced domestic or other forms of violence.
The evening will begin with a champagne reception and silent auction at 5:00 p.m. followed gourmet dinner, program, live auction and a live musical performance by New City Parish Choir. Led by Music Minister Mark Coates, New City Parish is a collection of select choir members from eight churches in the metropolitan Los Angeles area. Special guest presenter is renowned motivational speaker, professional life-coach and LSSSC CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith along with others served by the nonprofit’s life-saving initiatives.
General admission tickets are $150 or $50 for virtual attendance and available by visiting https://www.lsssc.org/colorofhopegala/
Major sponsors include Thrivent, Surf City Group - H.E. Durbin Wealth Advisor, Concordia University, Kingsbridge Technologies, Pacific Southwest District (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), Jones Bell, Tovey/Shultz Construction, Inc., Enterprise Fleet Management and Carriage Trade Insurance Agency.
The Fullerton Marriott at California State University is located at 2701 Nutwood Ave. in Fullerton and complimentary parking will be provided.
To learn more about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, www.lsssc.org or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1213.
About Lutheran Social Services of Southern California
For 76 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services. The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God’s love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.
