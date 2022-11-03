BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – BTRS), SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq - SPNE), Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO), Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq – SMBC)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq - BTRS)

Under the terms of the agreement, BTRS will be acquired by EQT X fund (“EQT Private Equity”) for $9.50 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BTRS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether EQT Private Equity is paying too little for the Company. For example, the 52-week high for the Company’s shares was $11.01.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/btrs-holdings-inc-nasdaq-btrs/.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq - SPNE)

Under the terms of the agreement, SeaSpine will merge with merge with Orthofix (Nasdaq - OFIX). SeaSpine shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock owned. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5 percent of the combined company, and SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5 percent of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the SeaSpine Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/seaspine-holdings-corporation-nasdaq-spne/.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO)

Under the terms of the agreement, consideration for the transaction consists of 43.8 million Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen's net debt upon closing, currently estimated at approximately $50.0 million at year-end 2022. Following the transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and EnVen's equity holders will own the remaining 34%. The investigation concerns whether the Talos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/talos-energy-inc-nyse-talo/.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (Nasdaq - SMBC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Southern Missouri will merge with Citizens Bancshares Co. (“Citizens”). Citizens’ shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share owned. The investigation concerns whether the Southern Missouri Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/southern-missouri-bancorp-nasdaq-smbc/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.