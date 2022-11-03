Submit Release
When should Supreme Court members bench themselves? New cases reignite the recusal debate

When the Supreme Court heard challenges this week to affirmative action admissions for Black and Latino students at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson removed herself from the Harvard case because she had recently served on the university’s Board of Overseers, one of its governing bodies. Her recusal left eight justices to decide, by next summer, whether Harvard can continue to consider an applicant’s race to promote campus diversity.

