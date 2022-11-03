Dehydrated Garlic Market Size to Boost USD $2.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand of Ready to Eat Food is Aiding in Dehydrated Garlic Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dehydrated Garlic Market Size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Dehydrated garlic is made from fresh garlic that has been dried through several steps. Dehydrated garlic is the dry version of garlic. Garlic powder, garlic granules, garlic chopped, garlic flakes, agglomerated and other types of dehydrated garlic are available. When compared to fresh garlic, dehydrated garlic has a longer shelf life, making it easier to handle and store. Dehydrated garlic can be used to make a variety of condiments such as sauces, salad dressings and more and the market for dehydrated garlic is predicted to grow as a result of its diverse applications in the food industry. Furthermore, as the nutritious value of dried garlic is preserved, it has a longer shelf life than raw garlic, making it easier to store and carry. As a result, demand from frozen food makers, among others, is predicted to drive the dehydrated garlic market forward. Garlic has long been regarded as a medicinal food that aids in the maintenance of cardiovascular health, diabetic management, skin disease prevention and weight management. As a result, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of garlic is projected to boost demand during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the abundant availability of fresh garlic in this region

Dehydrated garlic comes in a variety of forms, including granules, flakes, powdered, chopped and minced, making it even more convenient to use.

2. Consumers' hectic lifestyles are boosting the demand for ready-to-eat foods and dried garlic's widespread use in a range of recipes will contribute to the market's rise during the projected period of 2022-2027.

3. However, fluctuation in the market price of fresh garlic owing to various factors like the impact of climate change and the gap between supply & demand hinder the growth of the dehydrated garlic global market.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Dehydrated Garlic Global Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The granules & powder segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2022 -2027. This rise is ascribed to the ease with which these goods can be used to prepare meals and medicines. It reduces the amount of time and energy spent grinding. Furthermore, the roasted form of the granules and powder produces a nutty flavor, which is popular among millennials around the world.

2. The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022 -2027. Garlic is typically used to treat atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, heart attack, coronary heart disease and hypertension, among other blood and heart disorders. The rising use of dehydrated garlic in the pharmaceutical industry leads to an increase in this sector in the forecast period.

3. The Dehydrated Garlic Global Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021. The growth is attributed to the availability of garlic in this region with China leading the way. According to Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, China accounts for more than 80% of global garlic production.

4 The increased consumption of ready-to-eat meals increases the application of dried garlic and boosts the market. According to the World bank in 2021 Cities now accommodate almost 55 per cent of the world's population of 4.2 billion people. This pattern is likely to persist. By 2050, roughly 7 out of 10 people on the planet will live in cities, with the urban population more than tripling from its current level.

5. Globally dried Garlic is widely employed in the processing industry. It's used in chutneys, pickles, curry powders, curried vegetables, meat and meat product preparations, tomato ketchup and other dishes. Between 2019 and 2020, the global import value climbed from USD 2,513.5 million to USD 3,033.0 million, according to ITC Trade.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dehydrated Garlic industry are -

1. Darshan Foods

2. Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd

3. Garlico Industries Ltd

4. Murtuza Foods Pvt Ltd

5. Daksh Food Pvt Ltd

