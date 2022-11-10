Chicago Tech Company Announces Launch of Food Import Automation App

PriorNotify.com

Announcing the launch of PriorNotify, an e-commerce application automating the regulatory process for shipping food and beverages to customers in the USA.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RudiCoder LLC, an e-commerce logistics company based in downtown Chicago, is pleased to announce the launch of PriorNotify, an e-commerce-enabled application that automates the regulatory process for selling and shipping international food and beverages to customers in the USA.“PriorNotify is a game-changer,” said Holly Urban, CEO and co-founder of RudiCoder. “If you sell or ship non-US American food and beverage products to customers in the USA, then you know how difficult and time-consuming the US American regulatory process can be. With our PriorNotify app, the process can be completed in seconds,” continued Urban.PriorNotify is designed for food and beverage producers, as well as for merchants, distributors, drop shippers, and fulfillment and shipping services. International companies can now easily sell and ship edible products to US American retailers, distributors, and consumers.PriorNotify offers seamless integrations with Shopify, WordPress (WooCommerce), Magento, PrestaShop, and WiX to automatically complete the regulatory process as soon as a product is purchased.The app also works easily with any order management system, as well as online marketplaces like Amazon. Even without a direct integration, customer order information can be easily uploaded, allowing high-volume sellers to operate quickly and efficiently.PriorNotify is built for e-commerce, and lets international producers, shipping and mailing companies, drop shippers, and other merchants easily work with each other.For example, food or drink producers can automatically complete the regulatory process as soon as products are purchased from businesses that sell their products. Similarly, PriorNotify allows drop shippers to automatically notify their producers of each order, and automatically complete the regulatory process for each order, as soon as products are purchased. PriorNotify also allows shipping and mailing companies to automatically complete the regulatory process as soon as products are purchased from their customers.PriorNotify also allows users to easily create commercial invoices. In addition, all PriorNotify app pages can be automatically translated into dozens of different languages.“PriorNotify allows companies to effortlessly increase their product offerings, expand their sales and customer base in the USA, and drastically reduce their overhead expenses in the process,” Urban added.Pricing is competitive with discounts as low as $0.10 per prior notice. There are no setup fees, no monthly minimum charge, no per-user fees, and no extra charges for preset product assortments. Free trials of PriorNotify are also available.RudiCoder LLC is a food and beverage-focused e-commerce automation company based in downtown Chicago, IL, USA. For more on RudiCoder, please visit: RudiCoder.com and for PriorNotify: PriorNotify.com.

