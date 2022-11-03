Wolf Administration’s Business Investments Celebrated at PA’s First Minority-Owned Commercial Kitchen Facility in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Deputy Secretary of Business Finance & Workforce Development Mandy Book today visited Kitchen Korners in Philadelphia to celebrate the Wolf Administration’s commitment to businesses and communities in Pennsylvania.

“We’re thrilled today to see firsthand the result of the Wolf Administration’s investments in small, minority-owned businesses like Kitchen Korners,” said Deputy Secretary Book. “This funding has allowed the company to grow and continue to provide their valuable services to the community.”

Kitchen Korners, a multi-purpose food contractor, received a $220,000 loan through DCED’s Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA) in 2018 that was used to renovate garage space and convert it into a commercial kitchen for their business.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wolf and DCED for all of their support on this project,” said Kitchen Korners CEO Alonzo Coates. “Without this loan, it would have taken longer to complete the project and get things up and running.”

Kitchen Korners is the first private, minority-owned commercial kitchen facility in the commonwealth. They support established and start-up businesses, as well as food processors that are in the need of commercial kitchen space.

Since Governor Wolf took office in January 2015, over $5.9 million in low-interest loans have been issued through the PMBDA.

Established in 1974, PMBDA administers low-interest loan financing to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities, in order to stimulate job creation and entrepreneurial development. Governor Wolf has prioritized the empowerment of minority-owned small businesses through Executive Order 2015-11, “Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities in Commonwealth Procurement and in Pennsylvania’s Economy.”

