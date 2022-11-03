Freeze Dried Vegetables Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Surging Consumption Of Ready-To-Eat Food Is Propelling The Freeze Dried Vegetables Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Freeze Dried Vegetables Market size is estimated to reach $42.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Freeze-drying also known as lyophilization or cryodesiccation is a dehydration process that involves food preservation and then removing the moisture in a vacuum drying chamber. Freeze-dried veggies are gaining popularity among businesses and customers due to the primary benefit of the product's long shelf life. Freeze drying not only extends the shelf life of these items but also ensures that all nutritional elements are preserved. Ready-to-eat soups are made with freeze-dried vegetables such as peas, cauliflower, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and broccoli. Dried veggies are also sold at a variety of retail outlets around the world for direct consumption. Freeze drying is gaining popularity as it is easier to handle heat-sensitive foods while preserving their flavors and nutritional value. Increased demand for freeze-dried foods to meet nutritional needs among adventure sports and expedition enthusiasts is expected to be a major driver of market growth. The increasing inclination of consumers towards quick, economical, and delightful food products, owing to their fast-paced lives, creating huge growth opportunities for dehydrated vegetable products is set to drive the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market. Owing to the growing popularity of healthy and nutritious foods, the food sector has changed dramatically in recent years. In comparison to sweet and snack products, consumers nowadays prefer healthy and nutritious products that are prominently displayed food products, such as all-natural, no added, and free from type. Consumers' growing understanding of nutrition has fueled demand for a variety of packaged food products. Many prominent firms have been obliged to reformulate or remarket their products utilizing a variety of freeze-dried veggies, putting consumer health first is set to propel the growth of the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of key manufacturers across the region.
2. Freeze Dried Vegetables Market growth is being driven by the surging entrance of retail formats, specifically in the developing economies, the altering lifestyle, surging women working for population, and the development and extension of the beverages industry.
3. However, the machinery that is utilized for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is more expensive and the soaring costs of products are some of the major products hampering the growth of the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market.
4. Freeze Dried Vegetables Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Powders and Granules segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the powders and granules having a long shelf life and being suitable for storing food in case of an emergency together. Their ability to boost the nutritional value of other food products, like smoothies, yogurt, and baked goods makes them an appropriate choice for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods are fueling segment growth.
2. Online Stores segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the rise of e-commerce which provides users with a single platform through which they may access a wide range of products, coupled with the convenient delivery of products. Further, owing to the presence of online merchants, manufacturers have access to all customer-related information about the business, marketing activities, content specifics, traffic counts, and order data, ultimately resulting in a superior customer experience.
3. The Freeze Dried Vegetables Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021 and is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. The country also places a strong emphasis on health and wellness. A growing number of customers are making the cautious transition to a healthier lifestyle. As per ‘Economic Research Service’ in 2019, 49.4 pounds of potatoes and 31.4 pounds of tomatoes per person are available for consumption in America. American people consume 0.9 cups of fruit and 1.4 cups of vegetables per day which is under dietary guidelines which are 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables in their daily diets.
5. Global vegetable output has increased dramatically, which has benefited the demand for dried veggies. Global vegetable production has surged by 60% in the last two decades, according to FAOSTAT. Asia, on the other hand, generated 74.4% of the world's veggies, with China being the region's leading provider and boosting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Freeze Dried Vegetables industry are -
1. Nestle S.A.
2. Mondelez International
3. The Kraft Heinz Company
4. The J M Smucker Company
5. Olam International
