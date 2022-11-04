Innovative FinTech Greenlight Advisors Welcomes Salt Lake City Golf To Its Golf Club Benchmark Cloud-Based Service
The Golf Club Benchmark SaaS Service OFFERS ACTIONABLE INTEL FOR GOLF CLUBS OF ALL SIZES TO ENJOY A BRIGHTER FINANCIAL FUTURE WITH ILLUMINATED DATA
We are thrilled and very fortunate to earn the trust and confidence of such a long-standing and respected municipal golf enterprise like Salt Lake City Golf. We are thankful to their leadership team.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Advisors, an emerging technology company, today announced the addition of Salt Lake City Golf to its portfolio of public and private golf clubs. SLC Golf provides exciting golfing experiences at six full-service public golf courses throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Together, they will work to add more public and private clubs to expand the repository of comprehensive data with which to make the service’s benchmark comparisons even more actionable to all clubs involved impacting their bottom line and financial future.
— Michael Suglich, CPA, Founding Partner of Greenlight Advisors
“Public and private golf courses alike have seen significant growth in both rounds and revenues since the advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Michael Suglich, CPA, Founding Partner of Greenlight Advisors. “The primary source of growth has been achieved by significant increases in green fees over the last two years, fueled by an increase in rounds played. The same can be said for the six Salt Lake City municipal golf courses. Though golf clubs are continuously seeking ways to optimize performance and measure industry competitiveness, they often find themselves struggling to identify who or what information to trust.”
Greenlight Advisors, with feedback from many private and public golf courses - including the management team at Salt Lake City Golf - has developed Golf Club Benchmarks. This new cloud-based SaaS allows clubs to track their operational performance and compare themselves to other courses - illuminating clear and accurate data in an easy and useful way.
The software captures financial and operational data then frames it in a competitive context, enabling the clubs’ managers to make clear, informed decisions. The online portal automates the stage of going from data to comparative insights, highlighting data in the form of simple-to-read traffic lighting.
Features include the ability to compare a club’s performance against the industry average for Public, Private or All Clubs. The solution also provides annual and monthly financial benchmark reports, KPI reports, Budget reports, monthly and calendar year starts, as well as a Turfgrass Quality Report with links to drone images, and much more.
While the pandemic may have boosted golf activity in the short term, hard data is essential for determining the future of a golf course. The Golf Club Benchmark software engine helps golf clubs simplify and improve financial performance, productivity and profitability. Greenlight Advisors has leveraged their 30+ years of accounting and technology expertise to build this simple-to-use data analytics solution that will yield a significant return for management teams.
Greenlight Advisors is looking for public and private golf clubs that are open to unleash their full potential by utilizing the Golf Club Benchmark software which is priced starting at $195 per month.
About Greenlight Advisors
With more than 30 years of experience in the FinTech industry, Greenlight Advisors is a data analytics company that develops cloud-based software. Their software illuminate’s data in simple-to-read reports to help businesses make informed decisions and improve operational performance. The firm has developed a cloud-based software, Golf Club Benchmarks, which allows golf clubs to track financial and operational performance and compare themselves to other clubs to achieve operational excellence.
For more information, please visit https://www.greenlightadvisors.com/ and https://www.golfclubbenchmarks.com/ or contact us at mike@greenlightadvisors.com.
About Salt Lake City Golf
SLC maintains six full-service, paradise-in-the-city golf courses. The courses are the country's highest rated, best maintained and most affordable public golf courses. SLC Golf offers various player development programs including Junior Golf, Adult Golf Clinics, and Private and Group Instruction. In addition, SLC Golf hosts its annual Salt Lake City Open and Salt Lake City Amateur tournaments each year. More information about Salt Lake City Golf can be found at https://www.SLC-golf.com.
