Oryzenin Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

The growing adaptation of vegan protein has been a key driver for Oryzenin ingredient usage

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Oryzenin Market size is estimated to reach $218.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Oryzenin has been a storage protein found in rice. The following protein has been regarded worldly owing to its health beneficial properties such as for boosting immunity, enhancing muscular strengths, reducing body induced inflammation, while also sufficing for maintenance of human gut health. Oryzenin can be utilized in both powder and liquid form, as it can help in functioning as a texturizing agent or an emulsifying agent. Beverages and Confectionaries are readily adapting Oryzenin owing to its gelling and texturizing chemical qualities. Oryzenin can be found and used in the forms of isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The plant-based protein segment has been readily growing owing to the beneficial properties exhibited by the said domain, and additionally, plant-based proteins are ecologically sustainable and healthy. Consumers are growing lactose intolerant or have diseases such as coeliac which propels them to adapt to such alternatives. The growing popularity amongst the food processing industry for its chemical properties supplemented by the veganism trend are some of the factors driving the Oryzenin Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America’s Oryzenin Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising demand for plant-based milk alternatives owing to the functional properties exhibited by the same.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to substantial growth in the producer’s segment, and the preferential inclination for foreign manufacturers to take advantage of cost economies.

3. The demand for health-conscious food and confectionary pertaining items along with the growing trend for vegan diet has been a key market driver. However, a lack of awareness pertaining to the usage of rice protein in the majority of the areas has directly impeded the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Oryzenin Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Supply chain pressures have been mounting, especially in developed countries. Hence, product manufacturers look for efficient resources, which will not translate into higher product costs. Statistics have proved that companies before the supply shock were using promotional strategies for 33% of the units sold, which has now declined to 28.6% of the product portfolio.

2. The geriatric population has been blooming, and as per various estimates, the US would see 24.6% as the senior population compared to 18% as in 2020. Moreover, the sub-segment of sports and energy nutrition has become a quintessential growth factor for the market aid.

3. Food and Beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the preferential rise in consuming food items that are sourced from ethical backgrounds and offer the benefits of functional foods. Additionally, the usage of Oryzenin has proved out to help people suffering from IBS, which affects 1 out of every 10 people in the US. Owing to such factors, the segment is positioned favorably.

4. Another important factor that has helped the ingredients is that the raw material or rice has been highly regulated, and its production hasn’t significantly taken a blow even during the pandemic which has readily translated into healthy adoption in product innovations. As per the Plant-Based Association, the plant-based alternative segment registered a revenue of $7 billion in 2020.

5. Lactose intolerance has been growing, and the numbers have only been substantiated in the last decade and more. Interestingly, around 65% of the human population has some sort of lactose malabsorption or intolerance, which allows the ready usage of rice-based protein- Oryzenin.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oryzenin industry are -

1. AIDP Inc

2. Axiom Foods Inc

3. BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)

4. Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd

5. Golden Grain Group Limited

