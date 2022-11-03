Multimedia Artist Alexandre Rangel releases NFTs created with Artificial Intelligence, Music and Interactivity

<< i’m not a robot >> is a unique NFT project, with artificial intelligence animations, generative music and interactive audiovisual remix apps

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFT project << i'm not a robot >> by Alexandre Rangel, will be launched on November 9 at https://imnotarobot.xyz Art and Technology PhD (UnB), Rangel has been working since the 1990s with video art, experimental music and the creation of audiovisual free software.The project evolves from sound animations of robot eyes, to robot heads and then full robots, each with new audiovisual elements. All parts can be interactively reorganized and remixed by the collectors, through Web 3 applications and in the Metaverse.App prototype for remixing collection elements.Representing a new trend in visual arts and new imaging technologies, animations are created with artificial intelligence processes. In this technique, the artist communicates with the machine through descriptive texts, in a mixture of programming and poetry as a new creative practice. Rangel puts it: "I wasn't so excited about an artistic possibility in 30 years of research and production in art and technology. Just like when the first 3D software was developed, in the 90's. And there are those who compare the use of Artificial Intelligence in production of images with the advent of photography - a technical and aesthetic revolution."The first phase (“EYEz” collection) is made up of 5,000 NFTs with Artificial Intelligence and Generative Music animations. Each soundtrack was also created from programming code, allowing for many major or subtle variations within the same musical theme.Then, an app will be developed with new visual and musical possibilities, including remixes made by users. One of the highlights is the Remix LAB web application, in which collectors can connect their NFTs and make new audiovisual creations, in a unique system of interactivity in contemporary art.The 'HEADz' and 'ROBOTz' audiovisual collections of NFTs are due for release in early 2023, adding new visual elements and musical layers.In the Metaverse system, owners will be able to interact with other participants, in a creative 3D environment. In this last phase, the public will be able to develop collaborative experiences of visual and sound arts in a futuristic cybernetic universe, mixing the robotic parts and the unique sound layers of their NFTs.The project intensifies its connection with the visual arts, introducing the possibility of printing NFTs on canvas-type fine-art media, through raffles and orders.Thanks to the capacity of audiovisual interactivity among the participating public, the project becomes an open work. Collectors then become active agents in construction in an infinite loop of constant innovation and development.Project roadmap“In this series of AI-powered art and music, we get a glimpse of an imagined time when evolution brought humanity a way to preserve itself long after our natural resources died. The birth of the new human expression came with the search and reuse of electronic and biological parts and self-constructions of exoskeletal shells for minds and souls in the 30th century. Humans have turned into robots by carrying memories, thoughts, behaviors, dreams and emotions. Robots now remind us of our imperfections, abilities, shortcomings, and impending mortality. The portraits of the robotic characters' lives potentiate discussions about the longevity and endurance of the human race, with its constant search for individuality - and questioning what really makes us human. The humanity of robots lies in their imperfections.”, explains Rangel.Alexandre RangelAlexandre Rangel is a multimedia artist from Brasilia, PhD in Art and Technology, working since the 1990s with video art, experimental music and audiovisual software creation. He developed the open source software “Quase-Cinema VJ software”, a platform for live cinema creation, audiovisual experimentation and art education. Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master in Art Education, PhD in Art and Technology from the University of Brasília with the thesis “The artist as a developer of computer systems”. Internationally recognized, the artist is represented by Metaverse Agency, which will launch the EYEz collection during Rio Innovation Week 2022.Site Alexandre Rangel: https://alexandrerangel.art.br Artist bio: https://alexandrerangel.art.br/bio.html Example NFT from the EYEz collection:PROJECT RELEASE<< i’m not a robot >> by ALEXANDRE RANGELDate: November, 9 - 2022NFT Value: 0.05 ETH (Ethereum blockchain)Where:site https://imnotarobot.xyz twitter https://twitter.com/imnotarobot_xyz instagram https://instagram.com/imnotarobot_xyz comunidade https://discord.io/imnotarobot_xyz Rio Innovation Week 2022 - November 8 to 11 - Metaverse Agency / MetaMundi Xperience marketing@metaverseagency.artINFO: Reg Murray - Press Agentregmurray.jornalista@gmail.com