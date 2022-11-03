ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS' AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES 10th ANNUAL SPRINGFIELD VETERANS DAY PARADE

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, November 3 - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, along with the Interveterans Council of Sangamon County, County Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, and the Hayes-Krell Military Order of the Purple Heart invite the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11th.





"The Springfield Veterans Day Parade is a tradition for the community to honor and recognize veterans across Illinois," said Director Terry Prince. "We value the partnership of the sponsors of today's parade and all veteran organizations that dedicate their resources and talent to improving the lives of veterans."





"Our veterans exemplify service, integrity, and solidarity on and off the battlefield. Whether it's community building work with youth in their neighborhoods or the comradery they show to their union brothers and sisters, it is our veterans that are the pride of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To our veterans and their families: on behalf of all of Illinois, we will continue to honor you by building a state and a nation that is worthy of your sacrifice. Thank you to the many partners and sponsors of Springfield's 10th Annual Veterans Parade—and here's to celebrating our state's servicemembers."





The parade will kick-off 10 a.m. at 11th Street and proceed down Capitol Avenue to the Capitol Building. It will be led by its Grand Marshal Marine Corps Veteran Leon Carter.





For active military, veteran organizations, bands or military vehicles interested in entering the parade, the registration deadline is November 11th. For more information, email Crystal Womack, crystal.womack@illinois.gov





A program and complimentary lunch, open to the public, will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 1800 East Capitol Avenue.