Mom and Me Lunch Seeking Creative Girls for The Most Rewarding Foodie Gig in 2023
Grandparents and parents can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help their daughters land the most rewarding foodie gig Mom and Me Lunch #momandmelunch #foodiegig www.MomandMeLunch.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good a The Sweetest Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood #sweetgirlgig www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has been creating and sponsoring meaningful work programs for kids teaching positive values. Launching new foodie gig in LA
Recruiting for Good is Launching The Most Rewarding Foodie Girls Gig in 2023; Mom and Me Lunch.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "In March 2020, Recruiting for Good Launched Foodie Gig ‘Kids Get Paid to Eat‘ (15 Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes). In 2021, We Continued The Sweet Foodie Gig By Creating ‘Mom and Me Lunch’ in NJ…And in 2023 We are Bringing The Sweetest Foodie Girl Gig to LA!"
The Most Rewarding Gig
On the gig, every month sweet girls have a sponsored lunch with mom (spend quality time); take photos, write meaningful stories, and be personally mentored by a sweet NJ mom (whose kid has successfully participated in The Sweet Foodie Gig). When a girl does a great job, she is hired again for another gig (just like in the real world).
How Grandparents and Parents Help Their Daughter Land The Gig?
Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program.
Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Girls On the Gig Quickly Learn 'There are NO Free Lunches in Life'...But, When You Put Some Effort...You Can Work for GOOD!
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Party for Good, Recruiting for Good does too, we created and are sponsoring "A Sweet Day of Beauty," the perfect invite-only mom and me pampering party 'Celebrating Talented Daughters.' The only way to earn an invite is for a daughter to participate in one of our creative contests (and their content is the most creative). There are 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Party for Good, join our first party in Santa Monica, Manis for 5 Daughters and Manis for 5 Mommies right before Thanksgiving to learn more visit www.ASweetDayofBeauty.com
