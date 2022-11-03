The spatial omics solutions market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Recent advancements in multiplexed profiling and tissue imaging methods have enabled the assessment of spatial heterogeneity in intact tissues; as a result, adoption of spatial omics solutions offering benefits over traditional methods, is increasing

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Spatial Genomics, Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Proteomics Solutions Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

Currently used histological methods measure limited number of biomarkers at a time and the fluorescent tags introduced interfere with the natural function of genes and proteins. Stakeholders are on the lookout for platforms that can simultaneously capture the arrangement of multiple biomolecules with single-cell or subcellular resolution, while preserving the tissue integrity. The up-and-coming field of spatial biology addresses this unmet need, while bridging the gap between high plex, high throughput, and high resolution.

To order this 210+ page report, which features 135+ figures and 165+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/spatial-genomics-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, 45 industry and non-industry players claim to offer spatial genomics, spatial transcriptomics and spatial proteomics solutions

Majority (72%) of the solution providers are based in North America, followed by those headquartered in Europe (22%). A large proportion (50%) of these companies are large players, followed by small (30%) and mid-sized firms (20%).

More than 70 solutions are available / being developed for spatial profiling of biomolecules

Majority (51%) of the solutions are used for analyzing RNA transcripts, followed by 26% and 15% of the solutions that can analyze protein signatures and DNA molecules, respectively.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of over 70%, between 2016 and 2020

The highest number of partnership agreements (16) were signed in 2021. Majority of the partnerships (31%) were signed for technology / platform integration; followed by deals inked for commercialization of spatial omics solutions.

Grants worth over USD 20 million have been awarded to support research on spatial omics solutions, since 2018

Till June 2022, over 15 grants have been awarded for the research projects related to spatial phenotyping and profiling of biomolecules targeting various oncological and non-oncological disorders. Around 38% of the total number of grants were provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

More than 530 patents have been filed / granted for spatial omics solutions, since 2003

Close to 70% of the patent applications have been filed by various industry and non-industry players in this domain, post 2018. It is worth noting that, around 49% of the patents were filed / granted in the US, followed by World Intellectual Property Organization (35%).

North America is anticipated to capture larger share of the spatial omics solutions market by 2035

North America has currently captured half of the overall market share and is estimated to be worth USD 9.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This is closely followed by Europe, which is estimated to be worth USD 6.65 billion in 2035, growing at a double digit CAGR.

Instruments are anticipated to capture larger share of the market by 2035

Our estimates suggest that the overall market is likely to be driven by the revenues generated through the sales of spatial-omics instruments in the foreseen future due to their high cost. Further, the share of consumables and software is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace (12.7%), during the given period.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/spatial-genomics-market.html

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key geographies where spatial omics solutions providers are located?

Which analytical techniques are leveraged by players offering spatial omics solutions?

Who are the leading players involved in the development of spatial omics solutions?

What are the key research areas where spatial analytical solutions can be employed? Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering spatial profiling solutions?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on spatial analysis-based technologies?

Who are the key investors in spatial omics solutions market?

The financial opportunity within the spatial genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Solution

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Sample Type

DNA

RNA

Protein

Research Area

Oncological disorders

Immunological disorders

Neurological disorders

Infectious diseases

End User

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the spatial omics solutions offered, details of recent developments along with an informed future outlook.

10x Genomics

Akoya Biosciences

Bruker

Canopy Biosciences

NanoString Technologies

Vizgen

Lunaphore Technologies

Molecular Machines & Industries (MMI)

Resolve Biosciences

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders engaged in this domain. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions (in reverse chronological order) held with the following experts:

Sean Bendall (Co-founder, Ionpath)

Priyam Shah (Senior Director, Akoya Biosciences)

Brad Nelson (Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ionpath)

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/spatial-genomics-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis