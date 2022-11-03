Alkoxylates Market Size Worth $11.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.9%: AMR

The fact that increase in global energy demand has increased the crude oil exploration and drilling activities in the oil-rich countries where ethoxylate and alkoxylate are widely used as corrosion, and scale inhibitors to avoid scale formation in pipelines and other drilling equipment propels the market growth. Based on type, the fatty acid ethoxylates segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alkoxylates market was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $11.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $11.0 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 437 Segments Covered Grade, Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers The fact that increase in global energy demand has increased the crude oil exploration and drilling activities in the oil-rich countries where ethoxylate and alkoxylate are widely used as corrosion, and scale inhibitors to avoid scale formation in pipelines and other drilling equipment Opportunities Rise in sales of alkoxylates in several end-use industries Restraints Strict government policies regarding the use of nonylphenol



Covid-19 scenario-

Increase in awareness about eco-friendly products increased the preference for biodegradable and natural ethoxylates products, due to its minimal or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) levels, which impacted the global alkoxylates market positively.

Manufacturers also put more emphasis on increasing the production capacities of natural and environment-friendly products owing to rise in purchase of expensive alkoxylates products.

The global alkoxylates market is analyzed across grade, type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on grade, the synthetic ethoxylates segment contributed to more than half of the global alkoxylates market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The natural ethoxylates segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. The synthetic ethoxylates segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on type, the fatty acid ethoxylates segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments discussed in the report include alkyl phenol ethoxylates, glycerin alkoxylates, and sorbitan ester alkoxylates.

Based on application, the surfactants segment held more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied through the report include stabilizers, detergents, cleaning agents, and wetting agents.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The other regions assessed in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global alkoxylates market report Croda International Plc, Schärer and Schläpfer AG, IMCD Group, Dow, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Lamberti S.p.A., Clariant AG, PCC Group, Solvay, and Stepan Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

