Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market to Reach US$9.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Soaring Applications Of Saccharomyces Boulardi Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Probiotics are live microorganisms (like bacteria and yeasts) that offer health advantages when consumed. They organically exist in certain fermented foods, including in certain food products, and are accessible as dietary supplements. Saccharomyces boulardii is occasionally referred to as a probiotic and can be discovered in probiotic supplements, with the intention of enhancing the complete health of the human intestinal tract. It also acts to offer safeguard to the intestinal walls by conforming to them and obstructing out injurious bacteria. Additionally, certain probiotic strains can minimize the incidence of side effects owing to antibiotic therapy and therefore heighten the annihilation rate of helicobacter pylori. Lactose digestion requires a specialized enzyme, typically termed lactase. In the case of lack of lactase, the disaccharide is not suitably digested (lactose maldigest ion) and therefore cannot be absorbed in an undigested form (lactose malabsorption) and is fermented by the gut microbiota. Currently, probiotics have been proposed for the handling of lactose intolerance. Bifidobacterium infants ( B. infants) is a “friendly” strain of bacteria. It is a kind of lactic acid bacteria discovered in the identical group as Lactobacillus. It is organically discovered in the oral cavity and gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It assists in keeping up a healthy digestive tract. One can acquire these Bifidobacterium infants bacteria by way of the consumption of probiotic supplements which can come in numerous forms like in foods and drinks including probiotic yogurt, yogurt drinks, and in additional forms like pills. The powerful advantages of probiotics like Bifidobacterium infants pertaining to health, specifically the human digestive system is set to drive the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market. The growing appeal of healthy probiotic dietary supplements like fruit juices, yogurt, and cultured dairy drinks amidst millennials is set to propel the growth of the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (Probiotics Dietary Supplements) Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the powerful awareness of consumers about applications of probiotics including Bifidobacterium infantis and effortless accessibility in the European region.

2. Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market growth is being driven by the growing awareness regarding probiotics including Bifidobacterium infantis amidst consumers internationally and their possible advantages resulting in the launch of ingenious probiotic products in different delivery formulations like capsules, powders, liquids, and other formations.

3. However, not all foods and dietary supplements labeled as “probiotics” possess established health advantages and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market.

4. Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Chewables And Gummies segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating consumption of products in this formation which is sweet and effortless to consume in conjunction with attractive colors and shapes like teddy bears and flavors of gummies with chewables of saccharomyces boulardii also being available.

2. Infant Formula segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive availability of probiotics for babies in conjunction with the accessibility of baby biotics which is prepared from 100% vegan and organic constituents and the application of saccharomyces boulardii for treating diarrhea in babies and children.

3. The Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe (Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market) held the largest share with 38.2% of the overall market in 2021.

4. Certain issues connected with the intestinal tract include diarrhea, lactose intolerance, and even colon cancer. Saccharomyces Boulardii is a probiotic microorganism, particularly yeast, which is discovered to be an organic cure for numerous intestinal ailments. Typical Saccharomyces Boulardii dosage for diarrhea related to antibiotics is 200 – 500 mg, to be consumed 3-4 times per day. Saccharomyces Boulardii probiotic supplement may be utilized as an efficient treatment for acute diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, traveler’s diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, HIV/AIDS-associated diarrhea, and antibiotic-linked diarrhea.

5. Bifidobacterium infantis (B. infantis) is a “friendly” strain of bacteria. It is a kind of lactic acid bacteria discovered in the identical group as Lactobacillus. Certain proof recommends that consuming Bifidobacterium Infanti's probiotics may assist in healing some health conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Probiotics Dietary Supplements industry are -

1. Winclove BV

2. Chr Hansen Holding AS

3. Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

