Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market

The growing need for ERP software to manage customer orders and deliver the right products and services to customers on time growing demand for the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Asia-pacific ERP Software Market Size is estimated to reach USD 48.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and rise in demand for data-driven decision-making drive the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. However, high investment and maintenance costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market based on component, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and country.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, China accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, India is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Leading players of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market analyzed in the research include Digiwinx Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Focus Softnet PTE LTD, Synergix Technologies, Deskera, IFS AB, 3i Infotech LTD., HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Tigernix Pte. Ltd., Rorko Technologies, and Accentuate Pte. Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for cloud-based ERP software increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain efficiency and keep processes under control as businesses needed to make changes in their operational structures.

• The adoption of work from home and remote working culture led to surge in adoption of ERP software in the Asia-Pacific region to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

