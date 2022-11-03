Utah AG Addresses Utah’s Work on Organized Retail Crime at Loss Prevention Foundation Meeting

November 2, 2022

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, as an authority on the plague of Organized Retail Crime (ORC), will address at the Loss Prevention Foundation Annual Fall Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina. Many of the largest retailers in the nation will attend, including Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowes, Kroger, and more.

Organized Retail Crime generally refers to groups and individuals who steal a significant number of products with the intent to sell the items for gain. This includes groups of people or individuals loading shopping carts full of goods and blatantly walking out of the store with hundreds or thousands of dollars of merchandise. There are also reports of “smash and grab” crimes and a rise in thefts of catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. In Utah, the problem is costing retailers millions of dollars every year and affects virtually every brick-and-mortar retail outlet in the state, as well as consumers.

As an authority on Organized Retail Crime, General Reyes will speak about Utah’s work as a pioneer in fighting these bold and costly crimes. The Utah Attorney General’s Office has dedicated resources to support the full time CASE unit, (Crimes Against Statewide Economy), which includes a public/private partnership to arrest and prosecute the thieves and the people who organize the crimes.

Facts About Organized Retail Crime: