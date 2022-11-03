Global Nut Meals Market worth $7.4 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Demand for Nut Meals Products is Fueling Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Nut Meals Market size is forecast to reach $7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nuts are an essential source of nourishment for both humans and wildlife. Nuts have a high oil content and are usually utilized in cooking, browning reaction, as well as in cosmetics as a trypsin inhibitor. It also contains a lot of fats, vitamins, carbs, and amino acids that are highly essential. Many nuts are great sources of Vitamin E, Vitamin B2, folic acid, linoleic acids, and vitamin minerals and phenolic compounds. Increasing consciousness of the health advantages of nuts that assist in maintaining a heart & mind and increasing usage of nut meals in maintaining insulin levels in diabetic patients is the major factor depicting the positive Global Nut Meals industry outlook. Increasing usage of nut meals is increasingly substituting meat, milk, eggs along with the protein-rich meat and animal products are set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Global Nut Meals Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Global Nut Meals Market in 2021 owing to the increasing inclusions of nuts in the diet plans and increasing usage of nutmeals in a variety of applications and changing consumer tastes. The Global Nut Meals Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of the nuts meals and increasing popularity of the paleo diet are likely to aid the market growth of the Global Nut Meals Market report.

3. High amount of fats and calories leading to high obesity levels and increasing prevalence of nut allergy among a large group of people is poised to create the hurdles for the Global Nut Meals Market.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Global Nut Meals Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Organic held the largest share in the Global Nut Meals Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Healthy organic snacking, along with convenience and taste, is raising the demand for health consciousness among consumers.

2. North America dominated the Global Nut Meals Market with a major share of 38% in 2021. This is attributed to the rising demand and consumption of nutmeals and the high disposable income of the consumers in the region. Nuts, such as almonds and peanuts, have gained an excellent reputation for being a healthy snacking alternative with diabetic-friendly attributes, such as comparatively low-fat content and healthy omega-3 fats.

3. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the advancements in technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the high production of nuts in these countries which allows for export all around the world.

4. Increase in interest for paleo and vegan diets, the use of nut meals is on the rise by consumers for their protein needs in the absence of meat, milk, eggs, and other protein-rich meat and animal products. Thus, increasing the growth of the Global Nut Meals Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. Increasing usage of nut meals in a variety of applications and changing consumer tastes are increasing the growth of the Global Nut Meals Market. Nuts contain a lot of fays, carbs, vitamins, and amino acids that are essential. Many nuts are great sources if vitamin E, vitamin B2, folic acid, fiber, and the vital minerals like magnesium, potassium, copper, and selenium.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Nut Meals industry are -

1. Bob’s Red Mill

2. Tierra Farm Inc.

3. Royal Nut Company

4. Sun Organic Farm

5. Blue Diamond Growers

