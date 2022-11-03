Healixa Inc Retains Investment Bank Firm Craft Capital Management LLC to Provide Investment Banking and Up-Listing Advisory Services

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced they have retained Craft Capital Management, LLC (“Craft Capital”) to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating a capital raise and other advisory services.

Craft Capital based in Garden City, New York, is an independent full-service securities brokerage firm (broker/dealer) engaged in a variety of activities, including retail and institutional brokerage, investment advisory services, private offerings, national exchange up-listings, IPO’s and other investment banking activities.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "Craft Capital is the right partner for us at the right time." Mr. Parker continued; "This is a huge step in our ability to raise capital and up-list to a major exchange. This relationship will also be instrumental in advancing the completion of acquisitions we have targeted. Craft’s reputation for excellence precedes them. With them as our investment banking partner, we believe we have all the right tools in place for us to properly execute on our corporate vision. I am thrilled that we were able to engage Craft and we look forward to achieving the future growth of our company.”

“It’s a privilege to be working with Healixa and their leadership team to help navigate the company’s transformation and growth over the coming years. Our focus is to assist in that growth and to offer our full suite of services in assisting Healixa in their efforts to build a company that drives shareholder value in their markets,” stated Stephen Kiront, COO Craft Capital Management.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

About Craft Capital Management LLC

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Healixa Contact:

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com