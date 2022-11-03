The Miller Group Awards Eighteenth Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship to Arizona State University Senior

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced it has awarded its 2022 Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship) to Arizona State University (ASU) student Michal Suchanek, a senior at Barrett, the Honors College at ASU, W. P. Carey School of Business, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.







Mr. Suchanek carries a heavy study load and he maintains an excellent GPA, but also works and volunteers as a Student Director of Sister Cities International. During his involvement in Sister Cities International, he went on student exchanges to Zamość, Poland. During his internship with the Department of State, he took trips from the U.S. Embassy to visit the town square from his exchanges. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this small town turned into an enormous refugee point of 2.5 million refugees. Michal assisted in raising funds to send directly to the regional organizations, churches, municipal government as well as the only center in the region dedicated to people with disabilities.

Michal has a passion for servicing and providing investment and capital opportunities to our country’s underfunded municipalities and schools. He looks forward to financially constructing new schools and education possibilities for America’s next generation. He also works and volunteers as President of the MMA (mixed martial arts) Club on ASU campus.

Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMG and affiliated entities, stated, “I was extremely pleased to honor Michal Suchanek as our eighteenth annual RRM Scholarship awardee. His interview with me was outstanding, as well as his academic achievements, Finance – Internship, work ethic, desire to blend finance skills with his humanitarian activities to help those in need in the United States and internationally.”

Mr. Miller continued, “Michael exhibits praiseworthy qualities we value at TMG and with the education he’s received at ASU, we are confident he will be successful in achieving his career goals. Michael and I spent 3 hours of in-depth financial and business discussions with real world examples. This is part of my mentorship for ASU RRM Scholarship students.”

Laura Lindsey, Department of Finance Chair and the Cutler Family Endowed Professor, ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, remarked, "I want to thank Rudy Miller and The Miller Group for their continued support of our deserving students. This year’s recipient of the Rudy Miller Business-Finance Scholarship, Michal Suchanek, is truly an outstanding student dedicated to financial philanthropy and service. I am very pleased that this scholarship will aid Michael as he continues to prepare for a career in banking and public finance."

Mr. Miller instituted the annual RRM Scholarship Program in 2008 to support ASU, W. P. Carey School of Business, encourage mentorships, recognize academic excellence and community involvement of outstanding students. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 21 scholarships to date.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, various universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization that honors veterans and currently offers aviation scholarships at six Arizona colleges, including ASU.

About The Miller Group

MILLER, established in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is comprised of several affiliated companies including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc., and Miller Management Corporation. The Miller Group offers a broad range of services including venture capital and private equity investing, debt financing, financial advisory, and management consulting to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine®, Sequence Media Group, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Holdings, Inc.®, and US Air Express.

Contact: Contact: Rudy R. Miller Maya Duebler Chairman, President & CEO Business Relations Specialist The Miller Group W. P. Carey School of Business rrmiller@themillergroup.net maya.duebler@asu.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f0da66f-0fcc-4d0d-a6ac-b63a7eae1bae