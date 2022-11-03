Media Briefing: HII To Reveal New UUV Design
/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|What:
|Please join HII’s Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, for a briefing on a brand new design of a medium sized unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from HII.
|When:
|Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
|10:30 a.m. Eastern time
|Where:
|Conference Call. Details to be provided on RSVP
|RSVP:
|Greg McCarthy: gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com
This briefing is restricted to journalists.
About HII
HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.
As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:
- HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/
- HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
- HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii
- HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii