Media Briefing: HII To Reveal New UUV Design

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Please join HII’s Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, for a briefing on a brand new design of a medium sized unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from HII.
   
When: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
  10:30 a.m. Eastern time
   
Where: Conference Call. Details to be provided on RSVP
   
RSVP: Greg McCarthy: gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

This briefing is restricted to journalists.

About HII
HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:


