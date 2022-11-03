Cloud Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8% to Reach USD 1,620.5 Billion by 2030
The rising demand for effectively storing, accessing, and managing the staggering volume of data generated by these industries in cloud is key growth enabler.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Cloud Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8% to Reach USD 1,620.5 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Rise in demand due to cost-effectiveness, surge in adoption of cloud in SMEs, and increase in demand due to Covid-19 outbreak have boosted the growth of the global cloud services market. However, concerns regarding data security and protection hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in cloud services adoption in emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
By type, the SaaS segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cloud services market, due to presence of software as multitenancy which is crucial for cloud computing. However, the IaaS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, as IaaS can be shared and the cost can be reduced.
By offering, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, as it assures effective functioning of cloud-based platforms, solutions, and software. However, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than 95% of the global cloud services market, due to benefits of cloud-based solutions to end-users and businesses such as increased capacity, scalability, functionality, and reduced maintenance cost.
By region, the global cloud services market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, due to high adoption of cloud computing services and emerging sector for cloud computing services in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in infrastructure as a service, and intense competition in the region.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for the cloud to support crucial digital solutions such as e-commerce and remote work.
• The demand for entertainment platforms such as online gaming and video streaming increased during the pandemic, which favored the demand for cloud services.
• Since the global adoption of work from home culture, the demand for cloud services for security and data protection has increased.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
