Biocomposites Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030

Increasing forest and wood industries and rising demand for more eco-friendly materials are key factors driving biocomposites market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Biocomposites Market - Forecast to 2030’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Biocomposites market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Biocomposites market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Biocomposites industry.

The global biocomposites market size reached USD 24.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global shift toward bio-based circular economy is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising demand for biocomposites from the healthcare industry is another major contributor to market revenue growth. Increasing demand is primarily due to the diversity of polymers and the use of biocomposites in bone tissue engineering. Biocomposites are versatile and have various material properties. The materials are usually formed by combination of two or more distinct constituent materials and result in a new material with improved performance. Biocomposites are designed to mimic the hybrid architecture of native bone while also facilitating mechanically compatible and osteoinductive scaffolds for bone tissue engineering applications. Increasing application in bone tissue engineering is mainly due to major players in the industry entering into long-term agreements and collaborating with medical device companies to develop systems that reduce the time required to prepare biocomposite materials and improve their performance in bone healing. For example, on 4 April 2022, Biocomposites, which is a leading manufacturer of medical products based in the U.K., signed an agreement with Zimmer Biomet, which is a leading manufacturer of medical technologies based in the U.S., to maximize mobility and improve patient health. As part of the agreement, biocomposites will supply the musculoskeletal community in the U.S. with an upgraded Genex Bone Graft, in which a closed-mixing system is added to shorten preparation time and increase working time. Moreover, the company included a more comprehensive set of delivery options, allowing surgeons to inject, mold, or prepare Genex beads.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Biocomposites market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

UPM, Trex Company, Fiberon, FlexForm Technologies, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Meshlin Composites Zrt, Tecnaro GmbH, HempFlax Group B.V., Trifilon, Fasal Wood GmbH, Addiplast Group, and Transmare Compounding

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Biocomposites market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Biocomposites market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Roselle Fiber

Kenaf Fiber

Flax Fiber

Ramie Fiber

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

PP

PE

PA

PLA

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Biocomposites market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Biocomposites Market:

The global Biocomposites market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Biocomposites business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

