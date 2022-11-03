POSHGLAM Revamps Social eCommerce Site & Quickly Connects the Fashion Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSHGLAM is an eCommerce social site targeting luxury fashion brands looking to sell their products and reach a wider audience. The website has four key categories including the social/chat area, gossip, news section and the eCommerce platform.



Kimberly Stone allows players in the fashion industry to interact via the social marketplace and fashion news website, established in 2005. The site has built a large user base over the years and offers top designs from emerging and established designers looking for a good home to showcase their work online. Many brands have been able to foster relationships with customers through the gossip or chat section.

Kimberly Stone states, “Shopping online is a convenient experience for those who don’t have time to go to a brick-and-mortar shop. The experience of POSHGLAM is made for fashion students looking to network, but also created for high-end brands looking to sell and connect online.”

About Kimberly Stone

Kimberly Stone is the founder of POSHGLAM and a plus size model. She developed a passion for clothing and fashion at a tender age and launched POSHGLAM in college to explore her passion for media, design, fashion and art.

The platform connects designers and fashionistas, helping them grow their businesses. POSHGLAM is searching for more brands to benefit from the website and services it offers.

About POSHGLAM

Launched in May 2005, POSHGLAM.com is the “brain child” of Kimberly E. Stone. The platform supports established and emerging luxury designers and shares the latest news in the fashion world, including new designers and brands, events, and trends – perfect for browsing, shopping, interacting and discovering, with a massive following in more than 147 countries.



POSHGLAM’s diverse group of writers give the online destination a witty tone that equally matches the attitude that accompanies a true style maven, making the hard-to-find well known. The POSHGLAM philosophy is simple: combine the grace of glamour with the sophisticated opulence of the fashion world as a luxury digital media outlet.

