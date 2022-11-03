Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,562 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $11.8 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Eugene, Oregon

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $11,750,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan for the acquisition of a 92-unit multifamily property in Eugene, Oregon. The financing was originated by Tim Thompson, Managing Director in Greystone’s San Francisco office. Mark Paskill from Melvin Mark Capital Group acted as correspondent on the transaction.

Constructed in 1999, Somerset Villas in Lane County is garden-style apartment community with 15 buildings the feature two-bedroom townhouse-style units. The $11,750,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and amortization, with full-term interest-only payments.

“Greystone has extensive multifamily lending capabilities and expertise to help clients realize their vision for their multifamily portfolios,” said Mr. Thompson. “We get excited about helping clients find financing solutions that are right for their particular circumstances and are committed to delivering an excellent service experience throughout every phase of each transaction.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $11.8 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Eugene, Oregon

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.