UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wis.

BROWNTOWN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, October 22, 2022.

 

A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County following an incident that occurred in Dubuque, Iowa. At approximately 2:34 p.m., the Deputy deployed a spike strip, and the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, who discharged their firearm while in Lafayette County. The vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver fled on foot. As law enforcement was searching for the subject, a gunshot was heard and the individual was found near State Highway 11, west of County M. First responders administered first aid, but the individual died at the scene. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

 

As the investigation is continuing, DCI confirmed the deputy discharged their weapon; however, evidence supports the male subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved Deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Belleville Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lafayette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

