ATELIER Playa Mujeres’ NUUP Spa® awarded with the “Luxury Couples Spa Global Winner” at the 2022 World Luxury Spa Awards

NUUP Spa® stands out among the most advanced and innovative wellness centers in the world, as well as for the world-class service provided to its guests.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres the “All Suites Luxury Resort” operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, a Mexican hotel chain recognized by its Handcrafted Hospitality® pillar and its innovative Barefoot Luxury® concept, announced that their NUUP Spa® won the Luxury Couples Spa Global Winner of the World Luxury Spa Awards during the awards gala held in Türkiye.

“We are very pleased that our NUUP Spa® at ATELIER Playa Mujeres has obtained such an important award at the renowned World Luxury Spa Awards. The guests and local clients who visit us are eager to pamper themselves and relax in a wellness environment, which includes personal and intimate aspects, of course, with an outstanding Eco-Social Awareness®. Distinctive awards such as the Luxury Couples Spa Global Winner place us as a point of reference for health care, harmonization of the senses, and body relaxation, showing once again the true value of excellence in service,” said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH.

World Luxury Spa Awards’ winners are nominated on their official website and voted by guests in each category, who share their comments about their experiences at the spa, allowing them to evaluate the services to be rated.

NUUP Spa® is located on an exclusive 3,600 m2 (38,750 sq ft) space at ATELIER Playa Mujeres, offering the following services:

• Hydrotherapy circuit

• 18 cabins for massages and treatments for individuals and couples

• Sauna and Steam

• Bridal Dress-up®

• Beauty Salon

• Relaxing Area

• Gym

• Dressing Rooms

• Tea and infusion station

• Among others

It is worth mentioning that the hydrotherapy circuit is an exclusive "water healing" path in which the senses and the body connects to participate in a purification ritual with the vital liquid.

The massages and treatments are the ultimate relaxation experience to tone and detox the body. The exclusive services have been specially designed to be indulged individually or as a couple.

The Bridal Dress-up® is an exclusive lounge that provides all the comforts to the brides and their bridesmaids. The place is ideal to unwind and get ready for one of the most memorable moments in the life of those who visit.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive 5+ star luxury resort for adults only which offers a sophisticated Barefoot Luxury® experience, surrounded by Mexican art and a unique culinary proposal, which is only surpassed by the astounding natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.



For more information about NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres, visit: https://atelierdehoteles.com.mx/atelier-playa-mujeres-nuup-spa

For more information about the World Luxury Spa Awards, visit: https://www.luxuryspaawards.com/

Acerca de:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.

