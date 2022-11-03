Keystroke Dynamics Industry

The rising incidence of cyber-crimes and fraudulent digital transactions across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Keystroke Dynamics Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 754.86 Million by 2025 | CAGR 24.7% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in number of fraudulent activities in digital transactions across the world and increase in adoption of multi-modular biometrics facilitate the growth in the global keystroke dynamics market. North America accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017. This is due to surge in demand for security and verification due to increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches.

The software segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share. It is expected to maintain its dominating position by 2025, owing to an increase in demand for multimodal biometrics along with benefits including accuracy in real-time detection. However, the service segment would grow at the largest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, owing to surge in need for release of security updates along with maintenance services required for the existing infrastructure.

The BFSI segment contributed the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, owing to surge in implementation of multimodal biometrics in different applications including fingerprints, facial recognition, and keystrokes for prevention of unauthorized access to protect the sensitive data.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017. This region is expected to maintain its largest market share by 2025. This is due to surge in demand for security and verification due to increase in cyber attacks and data breaches along with an increase in adoption of multimodal biometrics in large organizations, government databases, and defense sector to protect confidential data.

The key players explored in the report include KeyTrak Inc., Delfigo Security, ID Control, SERBAN Biometrics, Authenware Corporation, BehavioSec Inc., TypingDNA, DeepNet Security, Intensity Analytics, and Daon Inc.

Key Findings of the Keystroke dynamics Market:

• Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the global keystroke dynamics during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the continuous authentication segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on region, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions, in 2017.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

