Bio-PET Film Market Share, Demand, Size, Growth, Trends, Application, Regional Analysis and Industry Forecast 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dolomite Mining Market to grow 3.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. Based on application, the construction segment generated nearly three-fourths of the global dolomite mining market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Developments in the construction industry and increasing reconstruction activities especially in North America and Europe fuel the segment growth. The ceramics and glass segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increased demand for high refractive optical glass and ceramic glazes on dinnerware. The other segments assessed across the report include agriculture, animal feed, iron and steel, and others.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dolomite Mining Market by Mineral type (Calcined Dolomite, Sintered Dolomite), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Ceramics and Glass, Iron and Steel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global dolomite mining industry was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

By mineral type, the calcined dolomite segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global dolomite mining market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is because calcined dolomite is widely used in the construction industry. The sintered dolomite segment is also analyzed in the market study.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global dolomite mining market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.1% by 2031. Increased population in the region has given way to heightened demand from the ceramics & glass industry, thus fostering the market growth. The other provinces analyzed throughout the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 scenario-

1. The outbreak of the pandemic caused a number of industries including mining and construction to collapse, which gave way to a steep decline in demand for dolomites, thus impacting the global dolomite mining market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

2. Due to the lockdown imposed in most countries, national and international transportation were restricted, which had an adverse effect on the supply chain of different sectors throughout the world, consequently intensifying the supply-demand gap.

3. Insufficient supply of raw materials hampered the production rate of dolomite, which worsened the market condition even more. However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the global market for dolomite mining is also projected to recoup soon.

Key players in the industry :-

1. Calcinor

2. Carmeuseo

3. Essel Mining & Industries Limited

4. Imerys

5. JFE Mineral Co., Ltd

6. Arihant Min chem

7. Lhoist

8. Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

9. E. Dillon & Company

10. Longcliffe

11. Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd.

12. Nordkalk Corporation

13. RHI Magnesita GmbH

14. Sibelco

15. Omya AG

The report analyzes these key players in the global dolomite mining market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen th eir position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

