11-03-2022 Powerball Reaches Near Record High at $1.5 Billion for Saturday

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY

NOVEMBER 3, 2022

POWERBALL REACHES NEAR RECORD HIGH AT $1.5 BILLION FOR SATURDAY

Charleston, W.Va.- The anticipation continues for America as the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $1.5 billion ($745.9 million cash value), nearly a record high, ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

“The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and so does the excitement among our players,” West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “We are approaching the all-time record high jackpot for a U.S. Lottery, and we encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

This is just the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has eclipsed $1 billion. If won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever, behind January 2016’s $1.586 billion. Currently, the $1.5 billion is the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Saturday’s drawing will mark the 40th in the current jackpot run.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.