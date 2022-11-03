Maintenance Work on I-80 Ramps in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of ramp work along the Interstate 80 on and off ramps at Interstate 180 and Route 147 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.



On Thursday, November 3, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing shoulder cutting (removing built up dirt/vegetation along the edge of shoulders to facilitate drainage) along the Interstate 80 ramps. There should be no impact to traffic. Work will be performed until 3:00 PM.



Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



###



