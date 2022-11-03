Crack Sealing Operations Scheduled at Night on Several State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that crack sealing operations are scheduled on several state highways in Philadelphia and Delaware counties on Monday, November 7, through Friday, November 11, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The work locations are:

Grant Avenue between Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) and State Road in Philadelphia;

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Evans Street and the Bucks County line in Philadelphia;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Bishop Hollow Road and Plumsock Road in Newtown and Edgmont townships, Delaware County;

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass/State Road/Township Line Road/City Avenue) between Baltimore Pike and the Delaware County line in Middletown, Upper Providence, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships, Delaware County;

Lawrence Road between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Marple Township, Delaware County; and

Haverford Road/County Line Road between Winchester Road and U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Haverford and Radnor townships, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

