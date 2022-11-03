Paving, Bridge Repair Scheduled on I-95, I-476 in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that paving and bridge repair operations will continue this weekend and next week on Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Delaware County under a $73 million project to rehabilitate pavement and repair several structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

During the overnight operations, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-95 to Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) will be closed and detoured. I-95 motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.



Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on this roadway and bridge preservation project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

