CareGivers of America Holdings: Bringing Together Decades of Home Health Experience

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several of the largest independent home health companies in South Florida have joined forces as CareGivers of
America Holdings (“CGA”).The new platform’s initial subsidiaries include four separate nurse registries
providing home health aide referral services and two home health agencies offering skilled nursing and
therapies. CGA’s companies currently serve over 750 patients and clients across Palm Beach, Broward, and
Miami-Dade Counties.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, CGA’s constituent companies have been catering to the short- and long-term
home health needs of families and individuals in their communities for over 30 years. CGA’s companies can
work with Medicare and Long-Term Care Insurance, as well as direct private pay and other third-party payors
to maximize and optimize care for any budget.

CGA is led by Lisa Kaufman, founder of Boca Home Care Services, one of CGA’s constituent companies. Ms.
Kaufman is the President of the Florida Chapter of the Private Care Association, a leading industry lobbying
group, and the president-elect of the national board of the PCA. Boca Home Care Services will be celebrating
its 25th anniversary this coming year.

Kaufman expressed her excitement regarding the new partnerships, stating, “The demographics of South
Florida has created an unmatched demand for senior home care. Our constituents’ experiences with COVID-19 have underscored individuals’ preference for aging with dignity and independence in their own homes. By
partnering with these other excellent home care companies, we are able to expand our offerings and better
match highly experienced caregivers with the unique needs of our clients.”

Cheryl Saragossi, CGA’s Vice President of Operations, remarked, “Studies have repeatedly shown that home
care better meets the needs and preferences of an aging population at an overall lower cost to the healthcare
system. Whether a patient needs short-term, acute care following hospitalization or assistance with daily tasks
that will help them maintain their independence in the longer term and particularly as those needs evolve over
time, CGA aims to provide a complete solution to any client entering its orbit of care.

By sharing best practices across subsidiary companies, CGA can offer an even better client experience than any of its individual constituent companies could do alone.” For more information, please visit www.cga-holdings.com.

CGA’s other brands include CareGivers of America1
(currently celebrating its 30th year serving South Florida),
RN Homecare Services and Florida First Senior Home Care. More information about each company can be
found on their respective websites:


CareGivers of America only offers services in the state of Florida and is not affiliated with CareGivers America, a Pennsylvania company.

Contact:
Lisa Kaufman
561-305-9184

Sherry Picker
CGA Holdings
+1 561-989-0611
email us here

