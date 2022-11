CareGivers of America Holdings: Bringing Together Decades of Home Health Experience

One of the companies of CGA Holdings

By partnering with these other excellent home care companies, we are able to expand our offerings and better match highly experienced caregivers with the unique needs of our clients.”” — Lisa Kaufman/CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several of the largest independent home health companies in South Florida have joined forces as CareGivers ofAmerica Holdings (“CGA”).The new platform’s initial subsidiaries include four separate nurse registriesproviding home health aide referral services and two home health agencies offering skilled nursing andtherapies. CGA’s companies currently serve over 750 patients and clients across Palm Beach, Broward, andMiami-Dade Counties.Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, CGA’s constituent companies have been catering to the short- and long-termhome health needs of families and individuals in their communities for over 30 years. CGA’s companies canwork with Medicare and Long-Term Care Insurance, as well as direct private pay and other third-party payorsto maximize and optimize care for any budget.CGA is led by Lisa Kaufman, founder of Boca Home Care Services, one of CGA’s constituent companies. Ms.Kaufman is the President of the Florida Chapter of the Private Care Association, a leading industry lobbyinggroup, and the president-elect of the national board of the PCA. Boca Home Care Services will be celebratingits 25th anniversary this coming year.Kaufman expressed her excitement regarding the new partnerships, stating, “The demographics of SouthFlorida has created an unmatched demand for senior home care. Our constituents’ experiences with COVID-19 have underscored individuals’ preference for aging with dignity and independence in their own homes. Bypartnering with these other excellent home care companies, we are able to expand our offerings and bettermatch highly experienced caregivers with the unique needs of our clients.”Cheryl Saragossi, CGA’s Vice President of Operations, remarked, “Studies have repeatedly shown that homecare better meets the needs and preferences of an aging population at an overall lower cost to the healthcaresystem. Whether a patient needs short-term, acute care following hospitalization or assistance with daily tasksthat will help them maintain their independence in the longer term and particularly as those needs evolve overtime, CGA aims to provide a complete solution to any client entering its orbit of care.By sharing best practices across subsidiary companies, CGA can offer an even better client experience than any of its individual constituent companies could do alone.” For more information, please visit www.cga-holdings.com CGA’s other brands include CareGivers of America1(currently celebrating its 30th year serving South Florida),RN Homecare Services and Florida First Senior Home Care. More information about each company can befound on their respective websites:CareGivers of America only offers services in the state of Florida and is not affiliated with CareGivers America, a Pennsylvania company.Contact:Lisa Kaufman561-305-9184