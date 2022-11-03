Hedgeweek Names Sondhelm Partners Best US Third-Party Marketing Firm for 2022

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sondhelm Partners today announced that it has been recognized as the best third-party marketing firm in the United States for 2022 by Hedgeweek.



The annual Hedgeweek US Awards recognize excellence among service providers and fund managers in the United States. The service provider categories, including Best Third-Party Marketing Firm, span all the key areas of the broader hedge fund industry ecosystem.

Hedgeweek is highly respected as the leading sources of news, features, and information on the hedge fund industry. Its range of analysis, curated events and data-sets serve to inform, educate, and encourage collaboration between managers, allocators, and service providers.





“We are thrilled to win this prestigious award. We would like to thank Hedgeweek for the recognition and the hedge fund industry for the votes,” said CEO Dan Sondhelm. “We also want to thank our clients for working with us, our strategic partners for their trust and collaboration, and our relationships - such as investors, intermediaries, and journalists - who want to learn about unique investment opportunities.”

“Sondhelm Partners is a well-deserved winner in the third-party marketing category,” said a Hedgeweek spokesperson. “Operating in a highly competitive space, Sondhelm has demonstrated real skill, judgement, and tenacity in representing client interests and asset raising during a tough time for the hedge fund space – this accolade is richly deserved.”

The competition among service providers was based on a nationwide survey of more than 500 investment fund managers and other key industry participants. Firms shortlisted in the Best Third-Party Marketing Category, in addition to Sondhelm Partners, included Crawford Ventures, Agecroft Partners, and Eureka Capital Partners.

Voting for the awards was conducted via an online poll of the Hedgeweek userbase. Participants were asked to make their choice among shortlisted firms in each category.

“Gone are the days where you build a hedge fund and investors will find you, especially if you are a better money manager than marketer,” said Sondhelm. “It is important to look the part of a serious hedge fund and do the right things consistently to get your story to the right investors.”

Winners of the Hedgeweek US Awards attended an exclusive ceremony and networking event at the University Club of New York City on October 27, 2022.

ABOUT SONDHELM PARTNERS

Sondhelm Partners helps asset managers worldwide who have good stories to tell and want to grow. We help hidden gem and name brand clients attract investors, strengthen credibility, and build brands. We have a track record of successfully raising billions of dollars of capital for clients from financial advisors, institutional investors, and other audiences. Our efforts have won multiple industry awards.

We work with a wide range of financial services clients including traditional retail and institutional asset managers such as mutual funds and ETFs; alternative asset managers such as hedge funds, private equity, credit, and real estate funds; wealth managers and RIAs; investment banks and research firms; fintech companies; industry service providers.

Leveraging our deep industry knowledge, experience, and relationships, we provide marketing, public relations, sales, and strategic partnership solutions.

Dan Sondhelm founded the boutique firm in 2016. Sondhelm frequently contributes to and interviews with the financial news media, such as FundFire, Ignites, Traditional Fund Intelligence, MFWire.com, Business Insider, Reuters, Nasdaq, Advisorpedia, among other publications, presents or moderates at industry conferences and webinars, and speaks on-site and virtually to industry boards of directors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information, please contact: Dan Sondhelm, CEO, Sondhelm Partners at 703-597-3863 or dan@sondhelmpartners.com.

Securities offered through Compass Securities Corporation member FINRA/SIPC 50 Braintree Hill Park, Suite 105, Braintree, MA 02184 (781) 535-6083 fax (781) 535-6084

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/573bd84f-e6a5-4dbf-8dd8-8ff42e5c7512

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85a3b59b-5569-4343-82e3-24a5a26dd1f7