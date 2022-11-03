Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Opening at Luxury Brighton Community in Delaware

New single-family home community is now open daily

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, Del., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the model home at Brighton by Toll Brothers, a luxury master-planned community offering two collections of single-family homes in scenic New Castle County, Delaware. Interested home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers sales center and tour the new Newark Modern Farmhouse model home located at 630 Lewes Landing Road in Middletown.

Toll Brothers well-appointed homes in Brighton feature open floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, luxurious kitchens, home offices, flex spaces, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living options. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s and range from 2,500 to over 3,000 square feet of luxury living space.

The designer-decorated Newark Modern Farmhouse model home, from the Heritage Collection, is now open and available to tour. Featuring a stunning foyer that opens to the great room and casual dining area with rear yard access, the Newark model home showcases the latest home design trends and stunning Toll Brothers architecture.

Homeowners of the Village and Heritage collections will enjoy a relaxed lifestyle set against the picturesque green spaces and walking trails offered onsite and within nearby parks. The community is conveniently located in the highly rated Appoquinimink School District, near Routes 1, 13, and 301, and fine shopping and dining in Christiana and Middletown.

“This community truly represents the luxury and choice that Toll Brothers is known for,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “With our most popular design features included, and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we offer homes in the most desirable locations that meet the needs of today’s home buyers.”

Home buyers of Brighton by Toll Brothers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Brighton by Toll Brothers, and to schedule an appointment to tour the new model home and quick move-in homes under construction, call (866) 719-2211 or visit TollBrothers.com/DE.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

