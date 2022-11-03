Carahsoft Named TIBCO Federal Partner of the Year for 2022

Company Recognized for Commitment to Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- RESTON Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that it has been named the 2022 Federal Partner of the Year by TIBCO , a global leader in enterprise data. The annual awards celebrate the ongoing commitment and success of TIBCO’s partner ecosystem.



The TIBCO Partner Excellence Awards recognize partners who demonstrate the ability to develop, market and deliver advanced technology to their customers, as evidenced by growth in revenue, year-over-year growth, and driving demand and pipeline for TIBCO’s solutions. Carahsoft was recognized for being instrumental in executing demand generation activities and expanding TIBCO's Public Sector pipeline via integrated marketing activities including webinars, thought leadership, and events. In addition, Carahsoft supports TIBCO in increasing partner solution knowledge through training sessions.

"Our partners are the key to driving success, and every partner brings a unique set of attributes that assist our customers in harnessing data as a competitive advantage," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. "This year's winners show that, through commitment and innovation, anything is possible. By continuing to leverage the partner team, resources, and systems at their disposal, we can help our clients succeed together."

Carahsoft and TIBCO began their partnership in 2018. Carahsoft serves as a TIBCO distributor, bringing TIBCO’s integrated platform and analytical insights to the Federal, State, and Local Governments to empower the Public Sector’s decision-making process.

“Being named the TIBCO Federal Partner of the Year is a wonderful accomplishment for our team as we work alongside our reseller partners to expand TIBCO’s reach in the Public Sector,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Director at Carahsoft. “We are proud to see our marketing efforts drive results for TIBCO and are committed to furthering this success in the coming years. Providing the Government with easy access to the tools agencies need is one of our top priorities, and we are thrilled to be a part of offering TIBCO’s solutions to achieve the Public Sector’s mission.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

TIBCO is a trademark or registered trademark of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

